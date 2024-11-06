EXCLUSIVE: We have a closer look at Alamo Drafthouse’s cinema inspired charm collection!

Love movies? Want a necklace that reflects that love and is unique to you? Well, Alamo Drafthouse has the perfect give for yourself this holiday season. Or, I guess, the movie lover in your life. (But get one for yourself too.)

It is so fun when we get to share our love of movies in unique ways. It is why stores like SuperYaki are so much fun! Now, with this brand new collection from Alamo Drafthouse, you can build your necklace out as you see fit! Currently, there are four unique charms available for the necklace.

We are excited to exclusively share a new look at the necklace! You can also apply it to a charm bracelet if that is more your speed and that’s exciting! “Build your very own Cinema Charm collection. Mix and match the cinema charms of your choice on our paperclip chain, or use any necklace or bracelet chain of your choice,” the official release for the collection states. “Expand your style as we drop new limited-edition charms every month only at AlamoMart.com – the preferred destination for unique, stylish, and limited-edition gifts for the movie fan in your life.”

So let’s dive into each charm and what we can expect from them!

Perfect charms for the cinema lover in your life

Each charm is unique to this drop from Alamo Drafthouse. The three charms available capture the beauty of cinema and highlight what we love about going to the movies! They include a ticket charm, a skull wearing 3-D glasses, and a movie reel! But with this first look at the charms comes a promise with more limited edition charms to come!

The movie ticket charm really is an adorable way to show your love of movies.

If you’re more into the 3-D experience of it all, then this beautiful gold-plated skull wearing 3-D glasses might be more up your alley!

The final addition to the first drop is a film reel. It is simple yet a beautiful way to share how much you love heading to the cinemas!

New charms will be dropping each month and the limited edition additions to the collection may even be themed to the big release coming out that month! Each charm is 14k gold-plated and the charm itself is $40. The paper clip chain runs for $50.

You can pre-order your charms and paper clip necklace today at the Alamomart.

