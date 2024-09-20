Fans will ‘go crazy’: Aubrey Plaza teases a massive reveal for her ‘Agatha All Along’ character

Joe Locke’s “Teen” might not be the only character with a secret identity on Agatha All Along. Aubrey Plaza dropped some breadcrumbs about a potential reveal coming for Rio Vidal on the Disney+ series, as well.

On the red carpet for Agatha All Along, Plaza told Scarlet Witch Updates (likely place for them to be), “I’m just so happy they let me play this character. Because it’s like … I can’t spoil it, but what happens, the reveal, is pretty amazing and I think, for the fans especially, they’re gonna go crazy.”

What does that mean … reveal? Is there more to Rio Vidal? Is that even her real name? Various theories about Rio pose that she could secretly be Morgan Le Fey (who appeared on Runaways), a green goddess (not the salad dressing) named Gaea, or—you guessed it—connected to Mephisto. That guy hates to see an MCU theorist coming.

Rio says her heart is black. Lilia puts a black heart on her coven stead list that Agatha definitely thinks means Rio. And there’s a Marvel comics character called Blackheart who is the child of Mephisto. Well well well! What if the big surprise is that she’s actually reprising her Marvel comics character from Legion, the Shadow King? That would be the greatest twist of all.

Or, you know, she could be joking

This wouldn’t be the first time that Plaza’s dry humor and loose relationship with the truth has caused a little low-stakes chaos in an interview. It doesn’t really seem like that—I think I’m pretty good at detecting when actors are doing a bit. But you never know for sure.

It’s also possible that she’s excited about/proud of the character’s complexity and depth. She could just be alluding to the history between Rio and Agatha, which is clearly very loaded and IMHO very romantic as well as sexual. We’ll have to wait and see how that shakes out. We all know that the MCU has been skittish to tell queer stories of substance. I’ll never forgive the Joe Russo moment in Endgame or how not “super gay” Thor: Love & Thunder actually was. But if this is what I think it is, I’d certainly ‘go crazy’!

