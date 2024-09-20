‘I know they see her’: Fans are outraged for ‘Bridgerton’ star Nicola Coughlan after Emmys mistreatment

Nicola Coughlan is a lovely person. No one seems to have a bad word to say about her, she’s spoken out against body-shaming, and she helped raise an impressive £1.5 million for children suffering in Gaza. So that makes the rude behavior against her at the Emmys all the more annoying.

Coughlan looked dazzling in a silver metallic dress from Prabal Gurung.. But as she posed on the red carpet, people kept stopping in front of her, blocking her from the cameras. It likely wasn’t an act of actual malice, just rudeness, but it must have been so frustrating for her. Going to the Emmys is after all a huge deal for any actress, and you don’t want anything to ruin the night. Not to mention, Coughlan was also wearing her Gaza ceasefire pin, and that was a very important message to be showing to the cameras.

Coughlan has tons of fans thanks to her work in Derry Girls and Bridgerton, and they weren’t impressed with the red carpet snubs either. In fact, multiple people took to X to state their disapproval.

That's so rude. I don't even walk infront of strangers photos. ITS JUST MANNERS — 01Mika (@itsmichaelalee) September 16, 2024

I don’t understand where her ppl were in this moment…she kinda looked like she was out there by herself tonight…it was weird- — Spiritual_Gangster_Yogini ? ?? ??‍♀️ (@UgraYogagirl) September 16, 2024

Don’t red carpets usually have a back route behind the step and repeat to avoid this situation? Or are these old guys just being deliberately rude — Sahil Thakur (@Otaku_Anime_Hub) September 16, 2024

Coughlan was on the whole very graceful about it, but she did pull some faces as people stepped in front of her—and who can blame her? People should be less rude! It’s not much to ask!

Hopefully, next time Coughlan appears at the Emmys, she won’t be ignored. Her career is absolutely on fire right now—she has a Doctor Who special coming up at Christmas and more Bridgerton in the futur—and she more than deserves to be a huge star.

