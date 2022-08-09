Exclusive Cover Reveal: ‘Part of Your World: A Twisted Tale Graphic Novel’

Disney’s hit Twisted Tales anthology is adding another twist to the mix with the debut of the series’ first graphic novel. Part of Your World by Liz Braswell was originally published in 2018, and now will soon be available as a graphic novel. Stephanie Kate Strohm and illustrator duo Kelly and Nichole Matthews, offer another unique perspective on this dark romantic fairy tale with their breathtaking adaption.

The Twisted Tales series first kicked off in 2015 and currently encompasses 12 books, with more on the way. These books, essentially, encompass the “what if?” of classic Disney tales. What if Aladdin never found the lamp? What if Sleeping Beauty never woke up, or what if Anna and Elsa never knew each other? In Part of Your World, the question is, what if Ariel had never defeated Ursula?

The book follows Ariel five years after she defied her father and traded her voice to Ursula in hopes of meeting Prince Eric. However, she was betrayed, attacked, and defeated by Ursula, who took everything, including her voice, her father, and her prince. Now, she’s the silent leader of Atlantica, while Ursula rules Eric’s kingdom on land. When Ariel hears that her father might still be alive, though, she ventures once more into the world she had longed to be a part of. As Ursula’s evil plans for both land and sea begin coming together, it will be up to Ariel to save her home and to defeat the villain who stole everything from her.

Part of Your World cover art reveal

Check out the exclusive cover art reveal for Part of Your World below:

(Disney Press)

Strohm’s adaption is already looking strong from this cover glimpse of a menacing Queen Ariel. This is no longer the Little Mermaid of our childhood, but a hardened and strong woman who is ready to take back what is rightfully hers. She’s both a queen and a warrior, with a crown, as well as armor and a trident. Ariel isn’t entering land as a young girl ready to meet her prince charming, but as a woman with a duty. She must save both the world she lives, and the world she wants to be a part of, from Ursula, whom is the ever-present, ominous, looming figure in the background.

Part of Your World page spreads reveal

In addition to the cover art, here’s a first-look at several pages of Strohm’s Part of Your World graphic novel. Pages 16-17 see Ariel and Flounder discussing the possibility that her father may still be alive. While they don’t have much to go off of, even just an inkling of a hope is worth trying for.

(Disney Press)

Page 19 shows Ariel attempting to do away with her “Little Mermaid” title. She is setting out to rescue her father and to make her wrongs right. Her naivety once led to her father’s capture, but now it’s her bravery that will save him. In doing so, she will prove to her kingdom who she really is. However, it seems that same Little Mermaid is still alive in her somewhere, as she toys with the idea of visiting Eric, but just for old time’s sake, of course.

(Disney Press)

Page 26 captures the powerful moment in which Ariel gets her voice back again. The design lets us simultaneously see Ariel’s, Ursula’s, and Eric’s varying responses to this significant development. Prince Eric, as well as Ursula, immediately sense that the Little Mermaid has made her return to land. Cracks are already showing in Ursula’s illusion as Eric senses something isn’t right and as Ursula prepares for vengeance.

(Disney Press)

Part of Your World release date

We’ve all had the opportunity to see the version of Ariel in The Little Mermaid, but we’ve never had a visual guide for what Ariel would’ve looked like 5-years into the future if things hadn’t gone her way. From the cover and spreads, we see The Little Mermaid characters in an entirely new light—a bit older and more rugged and grittier than we recall. However, they still manage to the capture the same magic and heart as the original characters. Strohm’s stunning graphic adaption of Part of Your World will release on June 13, 2023, and is available for preorder here.

(featured image: Disney)

