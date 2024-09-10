Exclusive: ‘Archaic’ centers a non-nuclear family in a mythical mystery

Today, The Mary Sue can reveal a new fantasy action-adventure series from Ahoy Comics, Archaic, slated for debut this December.

Single moms face a lot of hardship when raising their families, and that’s without the interference of mythical gods and monsters. Add in a little mythical mayhem and things get much, much more complicated. The description makes it sound like an unlikely marriage of Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Fleabag, and we are so here for this bizarre journey.

Written by Melissa F. Olson, illustrated by Sally Cantirino, and colored by Gab Contreras, Archaic follows single mom Tess Halliday and her three kids—teenage stepson Teo and 10-year-old twins Audrey and Liam—from off-grid living in Chicago to an island off the coast of North Carolina called Demonde, which her late biological father (whom she’s never met) has left her in his will. She also gets a mansion, a trust, and a guarantee of absolute safety, which has particular appeal after her ex-husband makes the mistake of stealing from the wrong people.

Unfortunately, Demonde isn’t exactly an island paradise. First of all, it’s sentient. Second, it needs a human trustee to parlay with retired gods and mythical creatures now that Tess’s father is gone. Upon arrival, the island’s two-faced butler and a goddess of the dead inform her that she’s bound to the island by blood until her death. If she and her kids can find her late father’s killer, it might change things, but there’s no guarantee.

(Ahoy Comics)

“This is my first full-length comic book, but, weirdly, it’s also the most personal story I’ve ever written,” Olson. “When the world came to a standstill during COVID lockdown, a lot of people had to re-think their place in the world, myself included. What does it really mean for me to be employed, to parent, to have purpose? What do I do with the instinct to protect my children from really big things I can’t control?

“Those are tough questions, and the more I considered them, the more I wanted to write about a character who was doing the same thing in a truly fantastical place. I’m so grateful I was able to connect with Sally, the best monster artist in the business, and honored that AHOY wanted to tell this story with us,” she continued.

Artist Cantirino said, “Melissa has woven an excellent story with Archaic—it resonated with me from the first time that I read the pitch. Starting a new phase in life is scary, and so is confronting the metaphorical monsters of your past or your ancestors. Tess, Teo, Aubrey, and Liam all embrace that adventure with an admirable combination of strength and curiosity. I couldn’t wait to explore the world and delve into the mysteries of the island right alongside Tess and her family. It was such a fun and rewarding experience to collaborate with Melissa as an artist to design the island and its inhabitants, and Gab’s colors bring it all to life.”

Archaic #1 features main cover art by Cantirino (above) and variant covers by Liana Kangas and Emma Vieceli, below.

(Ahoy Comics)

(Ahoy Comics)

“I love the whole concept of this book,” said Ahoy Senior Editor Sarah Litt. “Where do the Old Gods go to retire? Melissa executes everything flawlessly. And Sally’s art, along with Gab’s colors, really bring everything to life. This team has been absolutely phenomenal to work with. I consider myself very lucky when everything clicks like this.”

Archaic #1 will be available at your local comic book shop on December 4.

