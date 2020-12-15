There are some movies that I don’t need to see get the “Everything Wrong With … ” treatment from CinemaSins on YouTube. A lot, if not most, movies are made by people sincerely trying to do their best. But there are movies that absolutely do deserve to be screamed at, and there is no movie that caused more screaming and questions of “why and how did this get made” in the last year than Cats.

Watching this feels a lot like those few delirious weeks at the end of 2019 and going into 2020 where we all shared the wonder and horror of Cats. The Cat that unzips her skin! Why do they have fingers? Why don’t they have buttholes? Or six nipples? Why do some of them have pants? What exactly was being smoked by whom when this was made? Can we get some? Why are the cats so horny? Why are they making cat puns? What is going on?

I say this as one of the few people in the entire world that weirdly enjoyed Cats, but people reacting to and trying to process the utter madness that is Cats is very much one of my favorite things on the internet. It reminds me of the scene in Tom Stoppard’s Arcadia where a young girl adds a hermit to a painting on a whim and scholars spend years trying to discern who and what the meaning of the hermit was. Cats is like that.

Cats is an ineffable object of mystery that’s so simple and so silly that no one can comprehend why it exists. It’s just about cats and somehow with every year and iteration, it gets weirder. Watching and thinking about the movie Cats is like saying the word “cats” over and over again until it loses all meaning. So, yes, I really enjoy the folks at CinemaSins going apoplectic about this insane movie because no movie deserves it more.

And while we’re talking about Cats, please take a look at my new favorite Twitter: Cats Where They Shouldn’t Be!

Timekeeper pic.twitter.com/i1pxlHnZSl — Cats Where They Shouldn’t Be (@catsnoplace) December 7, 2020

(image: Universal)

