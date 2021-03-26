Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in April 2021
Believe it or not, we’re almost all the way to April 2021, even though many of us are still processing the events of the Infinite March of 2020. Throughout lockdowns, streaming TV has been a saving grace, and we’ll still be needing lots of it going forward. Thankfully, there’s more content than ever available—but that also means we can lose track of what’s on where, and what we want to watch.
Here’s what’s coming in April 2021 to the biggest streaming services—Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime—with our picks for properties we either love already or can’t wait to check out bolded and italicized. As a bonus, I’m including the new April line-up for my favorite smaller streamer Acorn TV, which features British, Canadian, Australian, and other fine programming from beyond the seas. Happy watching!
- NETFLIX
April 1
Magical Andes: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary
Prank Encounters: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Tersanjung the Movie — Netflix Film
Worn Stories — Netflix Documentary
2012
Cop Out
Friends with Benefits
Insidious
Legally Blonde
Leprechaun
The Pianist
The Possession
Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1
The Time Traveler’s Wife
Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family
White Boy
Yes Man
April 2
Concrete Cowboy — Netflix Film
Just Say Yes — Netflix Film
Madame Claude — Netflix Film
The Serpent — Netflix Original
Sky High — Netflix Film
April 3
Escape From Planet Earth
April 4
What Lies Below
April 5
Coded Bias
Family Reunion: Part 3 — Netflix Family
April 6
The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — Netflix Family
April 7
The Big Day: Collection 2 — Netflix Original
Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — Netflix Documentary
Snabba Cash — Netflix Original
This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — Netflix Documentary
The Wedding Coach — Netflix Original
April 8
The Way of the House Husband — Netflix Anime
April 9
Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — Netflix Film
Night in Paradise — Netflix Film
Thunder Force — Netflix Film
April 10
The Stand-In
April 11
Diana: The Interview That Shook the World
April 12
New Gods: Nezha Reborn — Netflix Film
Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4
April 13
The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1
Mighty Express: Season 3 — Netflix Family
My Love: Six Stories of True Love — Netflix Documentary
April 14
The Circle: Season 2 — Netflix Original
Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — Netflix Original
Law School — Netflix Original
The Soul — Netflix Film
Why Did You Kill Me? — Netflix Documentary
April 15
Dark City Beneath the Beat
The Master
Ride or Die — Netflix Film
April 16
Arlo the Alligator Boy — Netflix Family
Ajeeb Daastaans — Netflix Film
Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday
Crimson Peak
Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — Netflix Family
Into the Beat — Netflix Film
Rush
Synchronic
Why Are You Like This — Netflix Original
The Zookeeper’s Wife
April 18
Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 2 — Netflix Original
April 19
Miss Sloane
PJ Masks: Season 3
April 20
Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — Netflix Family
April 21
Zero — Netflix Original
April 22
Life in Color with David Attenborough — Netflix Documentary
Stowaway — Netflix Film
April 23
Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll
Shadow and Bone — Netflix Original
Tell Me When — Netflix Film
April 27
August: Osage County
Battle of Los Angeles
Fatma — Netflix Original
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — Netflix Family
April 28
Sexify — Netflix Original
Headspace Guide to Sleep — Netflix Documentary
April 29
Things Heard and Seen — Netflix Film
Yasuke — Netflix Anime
April 30
The Innocent — Netflix Original
The Mitchells vs. The Machines — Netflix Family
Pet Stars — Netflix Original
The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — Netflix Original
- HULU
Avail. 4/1
Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1
Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19
Chopped: Complete Season 44
Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1
Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2
Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35
Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1
Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1
Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22
Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6
Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19
Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1
Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1
UniKitty: Complete Season 3
Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1
Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18
Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
2012 (2009)
28 Days Later (2003)
A Hologram for the King (2016)
A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)
A Simple Plan (1998)
The Abyss (1989)
Before We Go (2015)
Bug (2007)
Bulworth (1998)
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Changing Lanes (2002)
Chappaquiddick (2017)
Chato’s Land (1972)
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
Cohen and Tate (1989)
The Color Purple (1985)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Devil’s Double (2011)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Die Hard (1988)
Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)
Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Friends With Benefits (2011)
Garden State (2004)
The Gift (2000)
Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)
Guess Who (2005)
Hancock (2008)
The Hunting Party (1971)
In The Mix (2005)
Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)
Lady in a Cage (1964)
Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)
Life Of Crime (2014)
Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)
Mad Max (1980)
Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)
Monster’s Ball (2001)
Motel Hell (1980)
Napoleon Dynamite (2004)
Never Back Down (2008)
New in Town (2009)
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)
The Out-Of-Towners (1999)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
Platoon (1986)
The Polar Express (2004)
The Preacher’s Wife (1996)
The Program (1993)
Ramona and Beezus (2009)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
Rio (2011)
The Sandlot (1993)
Scary Movie 4 (2006)
Sex And The City (2008)
Sex And The City 2 (2010)
Shaft (2000)
Shrek 2 (2002)
The Skull (1965)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Sliver (1993)
So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)
Star Trek: Generations (1994)
Step Up Revolution (2012)
The Sum of All Fears (2002)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
The Upside (2017)
Vanilla Sky (2001)
Virtuosity (1995)
Waiting to Exhale (1995)
War (2007)
Warriors of Virtue (1997)
What About Bob? (1991)
Where the Heart Is (2000)
Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)
Avail. 4/2
WeWork: Or The Making And Breaking Of A $47 Billion Unicorn
Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere
Manifest: Season 3 Premiere
The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale
Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12
Avail. 4/3
Hysterical: Series Premiere
Blair Witch (2016)
Avail. 4/5
Girl (2020)
Avail. 4/7
Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Avail. 4/8
Home Economics: Series Premiere
Avail. 4/9
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere
Rebel: Series Premiere
The Standard (2020)
Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)
Avail. 4/10
The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)
Desierto (2015)
Knuckledust (2020)
Avail. 4/12
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Spontaneous (2020)
Avail. 4/15
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10
Avail. 4/16
Fly Like A Girl (2020)
Songbird (2020)
Avail. 4/17
Modern Persuasion (2020)
Thelma (2017)
Avail. 4/20
Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere
Avail. 4/21
Cruel Summer: Series Premiere
Avail. 4/22
Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World: Documentary Premiere
Avail. 4/23
The Place of No Words (2020)
Avail. 4/25
Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)
Avail. 4/26
The Oscars Red Carpet Show
The 93rd Oscars
Avail. 4/28
The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere
Arrival (2016)
Avail. 4/30
The Judge (2014)
- DISNEY+
April 2
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present
Disney Walk the Prank (seasons 1-3)
Higglytown Heroes (seasons 1-2)
The Island at the Top of the World
Third Man on the Mountain
The Last Ice
Made in a Day (season 1)
Secrets of the Zoo (season 4)
Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle
The Big Year
Night at the Museum
Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian
Caravan of Courage
Ewoks: The Battle for Endor
Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I
Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II
Star Wars: Ewoks (seasons 1-2)
The Story of the Faithful Wookiee
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier –New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 102, “Dusters”
April 9
Disney Future-Worm!
Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (seasons 1-2)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (season 1 finale)
Man of the House
Mark Twain and Me
Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale
Cesar Millan: The Real Story
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 103, “Breakaway”
April 16
Treasure Buddies
White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf
National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I
Primal Survivor (season 5)
The Kid Who Would Be King
RIO
Big Shot – Episode 101, “Pilot”
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – New Episode
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 104, “Hockey Moms”
April 22
Secrets of the Whales – Premiere
April 23
Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (season 3)
Disney Liv and Maddie (seasons 1-3)
Disney Liv and Maddie: Cali Style (season 4)
Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch
Being the Queen
Baby’s Day Out
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Finale
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 105, “Cherry Picker”
Big Shot: Episode 102, “The Marvyn Korn Effect”
April 30
Adventures in Wonderland
Disney Ducktales (season 3)
Disney Junior Mira
Oklahoma!
Marvel Studios: Assembled
The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 106, “Spirit of the Ducks”
Big Shot: Episode 103, “TCKS”
- AMAZON PRIME
April 1
A Hologram For The King (2016)
Anna Karenina (2012)
Art Of Falling In Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)
A Simple Plan (1998)
Because I Said So (2007)
Bob Roberts (1992)
Brüno (2009)
Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)
Chato’s Land (1972)
Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)
Cohen And Tate (1989)
Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)
Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)
Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)
Evan Almighty (2007)
Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)
Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)
Frankie & Alice (2014)
Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)
Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)
Hancock (2008)
Head Of State (2003)
How To Train Your Dragon (2010)
Inception (2010)
Johnny English (2003)
Lady In A Cage (1964)
Larry Crowne (2011)
League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)
Lords Of Dogtown (2005)
Love In Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)
Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)
Madea Goes To Jail (2009)
Mad Max (1980)
Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)
Men Of Honor (2000)
Milk (2009)
Minority Report (2002)
Monster’s Ball (2001)
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Motel Hell (1980)
My Cousin Vinny (1992)
New In Town (1992)
Open Range (2003)
Platoon (1986)
Shaft (2000)
Shooter (2007)
Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)
Smiley Face Killers (2020)
So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)
That Thing You Do! (1996)
The Abyss (1989)
The Dead Zone (1983)
The Devil’s Double (2011)
The Gift (2000)
The Happening (2008)
The Hunting Party (1971)
The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)
The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)
The Pawnbroker (1964)
The Program (1993)
The Replacement Killers (1998)
The Skull (1965)
The Sum Of All Fears (2002)
Untraceable (2008)
Valerie (1957)
Waiting To Exhale (1995)
What About Bob? (1991)
Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)
After The First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)
Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)
Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)
Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)
Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)
Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)
Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)
Jacqueline And Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)
Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)
Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)
Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4
The Adventures Of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)
The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)
April 2
Unhinged (2020)
April 3
Blair Witch (2016)
April 7
Girl From Monaco (2009)
High-Rise (2016)
Pulse (2005)
Ragnarok (2009)
The Answer Man (2009)
The Priest (2009)
Trollhunter (2011)
April 9
THEM – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
April 12
Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)
Spontaneous (2020)
April 14
Burden (2020)
Cézanne Et Moi (2017)
Terror’s Advocate (2007)
April 16
Somewhere (2010)
Frank of Ireland — Amazon Original Series
Wander (2020)
April 21
Merantau (2010)
Muay Thai Giant (2011)
The Hero Of Color City (2014)
Venus And Serena (2013)
April 26
The Artist (2012)
April 28
Arrival (2016)
Barry Munday (2010)
Harlem Aria (2010)
Kiltro (2008)
The Commune (2017)
The Warlords (2010)
April 30
Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse – Amazon Original Movie (2021)
- ACORN TV
Monday, April 5
Bloodlands (Acorn TV Original) – SERIES FINALE – When an expensive car containing a possible suicide note is pulled from the sea, veteran Northern Ireland police detective Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) instantly sees the connection to an infamous cold case that holds enormous personal significance for him. It seems someone is trying to force the police to re-open their investigation into a notorious and long-buried series of mysterious disappearances over 20 years ago during a dark period in Northern Ireland history. This intense Irish crime thriller follows Brannick’s obsessive campaign to identify and unmask the legendary assassin behind these events, a semi-mythical figure nicknamed Goliath: it’s an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher. Bloodlands premiered on BBC One prior to its North American launch on Acorn TV.
The Brokenwood Mysteries, Series 7 – (Acorn TV Exclusive) – Regarded by many as the New Zealand version of Midsomer Murders, this acclaimed detective series filmed amid the beautiful landscape of the country’s North Island returns with six feature-length, standalone mysteries featuring compelling characters, dry humor, and piquant wit. After transferring from a big city to the quiet, little, murder-ridden town of Brokenwood, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd and Detective Kristin Simms uncover more macabre goings on and investigate murderous rivalries and lethal grudges.
Only Foals and Horses – Friends and horse vets Lisa Durham and Philippa Hughes are passionate about caring for their four-legged clients. From their clinic in Wales, they head up an all-female team tackling all kinds of medical dilemmas around the clock and in all weather. We follow a year in the lives of the vets as they cover 3,500 square miles of mid and southwest Wales treating horses valued between £1 and £1 million. Different seasons bring different challenges from foaling in spring to an equine flu outbreak in the summer.
The Norman Conquests – The Emmy-nominated drama presents a trilogy adapted from the hit plays by Alan Ayckbourn about a comically fraught weekend from three different perspectives. The family and in-laws gather at the decaying country house of their bedridden mother, while intimate secrets and rising tempers will soon emerge.
Monday, April 12
Keeping Faith, Series 3 – This highly-watched, award-winning BBC thriller comes to a close in this dramatic, final season. Series 3 finds small-town lawyer Faith Howells (Eve Myles) attempting to navigate the disillusion of her marriage while taking on an emotionally wrenching legal medical case involving a gravely ill young boy. Into this mix, Faith is confronted by a terrible and long-buried figure from her past: her mother, Rose Fairchild (Celia Imrie), whose reappearance uncovers secrets in Faith’s background and will force audiences to ask the question: “Who is Faith Howells?”. Faith’s ordeal across the series transforms her from a stay-at-home, fun-loving, and carefree mother to a detective, action hero, and lover. She takes risks and gambles to keep her family out of danger and finds new inner strength.
In Deep, Series 3 – A crime drama exploring the lives of undercover detectives Liam Ketman (Nick Berry) and Garth O’ Hanlon (Stephen Tompkinson). While experiencing the pressure of living double lives, they are in for a shocking awakening when they realize just how unpredictable life can be.
Monday, April 19
Off The Beaten Track, Series 2 – Following the success of the first series, BBC host Kate Humble and her Welsh Sheepdog Teg are back on the road, exploring the Welsh countryside; seeking to understand how the rugged, rural, landscapes of Wales are being shaped and how they are shaping the people who live, work and play on it. Kate and Teg take the audience on a journey to discover and celebrate the areas often forgotten or overlooked, through surprising and revelatory stories. Packed with stories full of emotion, intrigue, humor, and surprise at their heart, Off The Beaten Track delivers epic sweep and ambition through beauty, celebration, exploration, and revelation.
Monday, April 26
Bäckström (Acorn TV Exclusive, Foreign Language, Swedish w/English subtitles) – Based on Leif GW Persson’s popular Swedish crime novels, this series centers around detective Evert Bäckström (Kjell Bergqvist) – a rock star among cops who is famous for having solved 99% of all cases he has taken on. Starring as a TV expert doesn’t help his ego or reputation -he thinks he’s a genius—and he is, at solving crimes. When a woman’s skull is found, it seems she was murdered recently, but DNA points to her death in the 2004 tsunami. Prosecutor Hanna Hwass (Livia Millhagen) believes it’s a mistake, but Bäckström sees a case only he can solve: a woman who has died twice.
One Lane Bridge – A dark crime drama with a supernatural edge, One Lane Bridge takes us to a small town upended by a mysterious killing. The story revolves around unexplained events that occur on an infamous One Lane Bridge that connects two ends of town. While investigating the murder, an ambitious Maori detective Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki), inadvertently reawakens a spiritual gift that endangers his life but may help solve the mystery of One Lane Bridge.
Belonging – In this bittersweet drama set in the picturesque market town of Shrewsbury, Jess (Brenda Blethyn) and Jacob Copplestone (Kevin Whately) have been happily married for twenty years and now live with Jacob’s cantankerous and demanding mother, May (Rosemary Harris), his sweet and good-natured aunt, Brenda (Anna Massey) and his devout and elderly cousin, Nathan (Peter Sallis). With selfless dedication, Jess has given up her job as a librarian to care for “the oldies.” But when her husband disappears, Jess’s world starts to fall apart. She now has to question the entire basis upon which her life has been built and come to terms with her newly found freedom while contending with her exasperating relations.
_
Many of us are hoping that April weather may mean a chance at enjoying the sunlight again, but we know sometimes we’re in for more April rain showers before we can get to those May flowers. At least there’s a lot to watch (and rewatch) in the interim. What caught your eye? Did we miss picking out any of your favorite shows or movies? Let us know in the comments.
(via Market Watch, Uproxx, Screenrant, TV Guide, The Game of Nerds, image: Universal Pictures)
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]