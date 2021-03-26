Everything Coming to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime in April 2021

Believe it or not, we’re almost all the way to April 2021, even though many of us are still processing the events of the Infinite March of 2020. Throughout lockdowns, streaming TV has been a saving grace, and we’ll still be needing lots of it going forward. Thankfully, there’s more content than ever available—but that also means we can lose track of what’s on where, and what we want to watch.

Here’s what’s coming in April 2021 to the biggest streaming services—Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime—with our picks for properties we either love already or can’t wait to check out bolded and italicized. As a bonus, I’m including the new April line-up for my favorite smaller streamer Acorn TV, which features British, Canadian, Australian, and other fine programming from beyond the seas. Happy watching!

NETFLIX

April 1

Magical Andes: Season 2 — Netflix Documentary

Prank Encounters: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Tersanjung the Movie — Netflix Film

Worn Stories — Netflix Documentary

2012

Cop Out

Friends with Benefits

Insidious

Legally Blonde

Leprechaun

The Pianist

The Possession

Secrets of Great British Castles: Season 1

The Time Traveler’s Wife

Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family

White Boy

Yes Man

April 2

Concrete Cowboy — Netflix Film

Just Say Yes — Netflix Film

Madame Claude — Netflix Film

The Serpent — Netflix Original

Sky High — Netflix Film

April 3

Escape From Planet Earth

April 4

What Lies Below

April 5

Coded Bias

Family Reunion: Part 3 — Netflix Family

April 6

The Last Kids on Earth: Happy Apocalypse to You — Netflix Family

April 7

The Big Day: Collection 2 — Netflix Original

Dolly Parton: A MusiCares Tribute — Netflix Documentary

Snabba Cash — Netflix Original

This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist — Netflix Documentary

The Wedding Coach — Netflix Original

April 8

The Way of the House Husband — Netflix Anime

April 9

Have You Ever Seen Fireflies? — Netflix Film

Night in Paradise — Netflix Film

Thunder Force — Netflix Film

April 10

The Stand-In

April 11

Diana: The Interview That Shook the World

April 12

New Gods: Nezha Reborn — Netflix Film

Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn: Seasons 1-4

April 13

The Baker and the Beauty: Season 1

Mighty Express: Season 3 — Netflix Family

My Love: Six Stories of True Love — Netflix Documentary

April 14

The Circle: Season 2 — Netflix Original

Dad Stop Embarrassing Me! — Netflix Original

Law School — Netflix Original

The Soul — Netflix Film

Why Did You Kill Me? — Netflix Documentary

April 15

Dark City Beneath the Beat

The Master

Ride or Die — Netflix Film

April 16

Arlo the Alligator Boy — Netflix Family

Ajeeb Daastaans — Netflix Film

Barbie & Chelsea The Lost Birthday

Crimson Peak

Fast and Furious Spy Racers: Season 4: Mexico — Netflix Family

Into the Beat — Netflix Film

Rush

Synchronic

Why Are You Like This — Netflix Original

The Zookeeper’s Wife

April 18

Luis Miguel: The Series: Season 2 — Netflix Original

April 19

Miss Sloane

PJ Masks: Season 3

April 20

Izzy’s Koala World: Season 2 — Netflix Family

April 21

Zero — Netflix Original

April 22

Life in Color with David Attenborough — Netflix Documentary

Stowaway — Netflix Film

April 23

Heroes: Silence and Rock & Roll

Shadow and Bone — Netflix Original

Tell Me When — Netflix Film

April 27

August: Osage County

Battle of Los Angeles

Fatma — Netflix Original

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Season 4 — Netflix Family

April 28

Sexify — Netflix Original

Headspace Guide to Sleep — Netflix Documentary

April 29

Things Heard and Seen — Netflix Film

Yasuke — Netflix Anime

April 30

The Innocent — Netflix Original

The Mitchells vs. The Machines — Netflix Family

Pet Stars — Netflix Original

The Unremarkable Juanquini: Season 2 — Netflix Original

HULU

Avail. 4/1

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Complete Season 1

Caribbean Life: Complete Seasons 18 & 19

Chopped: Complete Season 44

Chopped Sweets: Complete Season 1

Christina On The Coast: Complete Season 2

Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives: Complete Seasons 34 & 35

Doubling Down with the Derricos: Complete Season 1

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition: Complete Season 1

Guy’s Grocery Games: Complete Season 22

Naked and Afraid XL: Complete Season 6

Say Yes to the Dress: Complete Season 19

Tournament of Champions: Complete Season 1

Undercover Billionaire: Complete Season 1

UniKitty: Complete Season 3

Vegas Chef Prizefight: Complete Season 1

Worst Cooks in America: Complete Season 18

Higurashi: When They Cry: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

2012 (2009)

28 Days Later (2003)

A Hologram for the King (2016)

A Low Down Dirty Shame (1994)

A Simple Plan (1998)

The Abyss (1989)

Before We Go (2015)

Bug (2007)

Bulworth (1998)

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Changing Lanes (2002)

Chappaquiddick (2017)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen and Tate (1989)

The Color Purple (1985)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)

Die Hard (1988)

Die Hard With A Vengeance (1995)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Dude, Where’s My Car? (2000)

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Friends With Benefits (2011)

Garden State (2004)

The Gift (2000)

Girl with a Pearl Earring (2003)

Guess Who (2005)

Hancock (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

In The Mix (2005)

Into the Arms of Strangers: Stories of the Kindertransport (2000)

Lady in a Cage (1964)

Larry The Cable Guy: Health Inspector (2006)

Life Of Crime (2014)

Live Free Or Die Hard (2007)

Mad Max (1980)

Madea Goes To Jail (Theatrical Feature) (2009)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962)

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2004)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Motel Hell (1980)

Napoleon Dynamite (2004)

Never Back Down (2008)

New in Town (2009)

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian (2009)

The Out-Of-Towners (1999)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

Platoon (1986)

The Polar Express (2004)

The Preacher’s Wife (1996)

The Program (1993)

Ramona and Beezus (2009)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

Rio (2011)

The Sandlot (1993)

Scary Movie 4 (2006)

Sex And The City (2008)

Sex And The City 2 (2010)

Shaft (2000)

Shrek 2 (2002)

The Skull (1965)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Sliver (1993)

So I Married an Axe Murderer (1993)

Star Trek: Generations (1994)

Step Up Revolution (2012)

The Sum of All Fears (2002)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Upside (2017)

Vanilla Sky (2001)

Virtuosity (1995)

Waiting to Exhale (1995)

War (2007)

Warriors of Virtue (1997)

What About Bob? (1991)

Where the Heart Is (2000)

Young Sherlock Holmes (1985)

Avail. 4/2

WeWork: Or The Making And Breaking Of A $47 Billion Unicorn

Law & Order: Organized Crime: Series Premiere

Manifest: Season 3 Premiere

The Moody’s: Season 2 Finale

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 12

Avail. 4/3

Hysterical: Series Premiere

Blair Witch (2016)

Avail. 4/5

Girl (2020)

Avail. 4/7

Our Last Crusade or the Rise of a New World: Season 1, Epsiodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Avail. 4/8

Home Economics: Series Premiere

Avail. 4/9

Everything’s Gonna Be Okay: Season 2 Premiere

Rebel: Series Premiere

The Standard (2020)

Stars Fell on Alabama (2021)

Avail. 4/10

The Day I Became a God: Season 1, Episodes 1-12 (DUBBED)

Desierto (2015)

Knuckledust (2020)

Avail. 4/12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

Avail. 4/15

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills: Complete Season 10

Avail. 4/16

Fly Like A Girl (2020)

Songbird (2020)

Avail. 4/17

Modern Persuasion (2020)

Thelma (2017)

Avail. 4/20

Sasquatch: Documentary Series Premiere

Avail. 4/21

Cruel Summer: Series Premiere

Avail. 4/22

Greta Thunberg: A Year To Change The World: Documentary Premiere

Avail. 4/23

The Place of No Words (2020)

Avail. 4/25

Wild Mountain Thyme (2021)

Avail. 4/26

The Oscars Red Carpet Show

The 93rd Oscars

Avail. 4/28

The Handmaid’s Tale: Season 4 Premiere

Arrival (2016)

Avail. 4/30

The Judge (2014)

DISNEY+

April 2

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: No Time Like the Present

Disney Walk the Prank (seasons 1-3)

Higglytown Heroes (seasons 1-2)

The Island at the Top of the World

Third Man on the Mountain

The Last Ice

Made in a Day (season 1)

Secrets of the Zoo (season 4)

Sharks of the Bermuda Triangle

The Big Year

Night at the Museum

Night at the Museum: Battle of the Smithsonian

Caravan of Courage

Ewoks: The Battle for Endor

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume I

Star Wars: Clone Wars – Volume II

Star Wars: Ewoks (seasons 1-2)

The Story of the Faithful Wookiee

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier –New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 102, “Dusters”

April 9

Disney Future-Worm!

Disney Kick Buttowki: Suburban Daredevil (seasons 1-2)

Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: Time After Time (season 1 finale)

Man of the House

Mark Twain and Me

Squanto: A Warrior’s Tale

Cesar Millan: The Real Story

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 103, “Breakaway”

April 16

Treasure Buddies

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf

National Geographic: Earth Moods Volume I

Primal Survivor (season 5)

The Kid Who Would Be King

RIO

Big Shot – Episode 101, “Pilot”

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – New Episode

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 104, “Hockey Moms”

April 22

Secrets of the Whales – Premiere

April 23

Disney Junior Puppy Dog Pals (season 3)

Disney Liv and Maddie (seasons 1-3)

Disney Liv and Maddie: Cali Style (season 4)

Disney My Music Story: Sukimaswitch

Being the Queen

Baby’s Day Out

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier – Finale

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 105, “Cherry Picker”

Big Shot: Episode 102, “The Marvyn Korn Effect”

April 30

Adventures in Wonderland

Disney Ducktales (season 3)

Disney Junior Mira

Oklahoma!

Marvel Studios: Assembled

The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers – Episode 106, “Spirit of the Ducks”

Big Shot: Episode 103, “TCKS”

AMAZON PRIME

April 1

A Hologram For The King (2016)

Anna Karenina (2012)

Art Of Falling In Love (2019) (UP Faith & Family)

A Simple Plan (1998)

Because I Said So (2007)

Bob Roberts (1992)

Brüno (2009)

Captain Kronos: Vampire Hunter (1974)

Chato’s Land (1972)

Cheech & Chong’s Still Smokin’ (1983)

Cohen And Tate (1989)

Devil In A Blue Dress (1995)

Did You Hear About The Morgans? (2009)

Dirty Rotten Scoundrels (1988)

Evan Almighty (2007)

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008)

Four Weddings And A Funeral (1994)

Frankie & Alice (2014)

Girl With A Pearl Earring (2003)

Gunfighters Of Abilene (1959)

Hancock (2008)

Head Of State (2003)

How To Train Your Dragon (2010)

Inception (2010)

Johnny English (2003)

Lady In A Cage (1964)

Larry Crowne (2011)

League Of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003)

Lords Of Dogtown (2005)

Love In Harmony Valley (2020) (UP Faith & Family)

Madea’s Big Happy Family (2011)

Madea Goes To Jail (2009)

Mad Max (1980)

Master And Commander: The Far Side Of The World (2003)

Men Of Honor (2000)

Milk (2009)

Minority Report (2002)

Monster’s Ball (2001)

Moonrise Kingdom (2012)

Motel Hell (1980)

My Cousin Vinny (1992)

New In Town (1992)

Open Range (2003)

Platoon (1986)

Shaft (2000)

Shooter (2007)

Sleeping With The Enemy (1991)

Smiley Face Killers (2020)

So I Married An Axe Murderer (1993)

That Thing You Do! (1996)

The Abyss (1989)

The Dead Zone (1983)

The Devil’s Double (2011)

The Gift (2000)

The Happening (2008)

The Hunting Party (1971)

The Lincoln Lawyer (2011)

The Man Who Could Cheat Death (1959)

The Pawnbroker (1964)

The Program (1993)

The Replacement Killers (1998)

The Skull (1965)

The Sum Of All Fears (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Valerie (1957)

Waiting To Exhale (1995)

What About Bob? (1991)

Aber Bergen: Season 1 (MHz Choice)

After The First 48: Season 1 (A&E Crime Central)

Anne+: Season 1 (Topic)

Couples Therapy: Season 1 (Showtime)

Creepshow: Season 1 (Shudder)

Engine Masters: Season 1 (MotorTrend)

Garfield & Friends: Season 1 (Boomerang)

Ice Road Truckers: Season 1 (History Vault)

Jacqueline And Jilly: Season 1 (ALLBLK)

Keeping Faith: Season 1 (Acorn TV)

Rectify: Season 1 (AMC+)

Survivor’s Remorse: Seasons 1-4

The Adventures Of Napkin Man: Season 1 (Kidstream)

The Restaurant: Season 1 (Sundance Now)

April 2

Unhinged (2020)

April 3

Blair Witch (2016)

April 7

Girl From Monaco (2009)

High-Rise (2016)

Pulse (2005)

Ragnarok (2009)

The Answer Man (2009)

The Priest (2009)

Trollhunter (2011)

April 9

THEM – Amazon Original Series: Limited Series

April 12

Paranormal Activity 4 (2012)

Spontaneous (2020)

April 14

Burden (2020)

Cézanne Et Moi (2017)

Terror’s Advocate (2007)

April 16

Somewhere (2010)

Frank of Ireland — Amazon Original Series

Wander (2020)

April 21

Merantau (2010)

Muay Thai Giant (2011)

The Hero Of Color City (2014)

Venus And Serena (2013)

April 26

The Artist (2012)

April 28

Arrival (2016)

Barry Munday (2010)

Harlem Aria (2010)

Kiltro (2008)

The Commune (2017)

The Warlords (2010)

April 30

Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse – Amazon Original Movie (2021)

ACORN TV

Monday, April 5

Bloodlands (Acorn TV Original) – SERIES FINALE – When an expensive car containing a possible suicide note is pulled from the sea, veteran Northern Ireland police detective Tom Brannick (James Nesbitt) instantly sees the connection to an infamous cold case that holds enormous personal significance for him. It seems someone is trying to force the police to re-open their investigation into a notorious and long-buried series of mysterious disappearances over 20 years ago during a dark period in Northern Ireland history. This intense Irish crime thriller follows Brannick’s obsessive campaign to identify and unmask the legendary assassin behind these events, a semi-mythical figure nicknamed Goliath: it’s an explosive cat-and-mouse game where the stakes have never been higher. Bloodlands premiered on BBC One prior to its North American launch on Acorn TV.

The Brokenwood Mysteries, Series 7 – (Acorn TV Exclusive) – Regarded by many as the New Zealand version of Midsomer Murders, this acclaimed detective series filmed amid the beautiful landscape of the country’s North Island returns with six feature-length, standalone mysteries featuring compelling characters, dry humor, and piquant wit. After transferring from a big city to the quiet, little, murder-ridden town of Brokenwood, Detective Senior Sergeant Mike Shepherd and Detective Kristin Simms uncover more macabre goings on and investigate murderous rivalries and lethal grudges.

Only Foals and Horses – Friends and horse vets Lisa Durham and Philippa Hughes are passionate about caring for their four-legged clients. From their clinic in Wales, they head up an all-female team tackling all kinds of medical dilemmas around the clock and in all weather. We follow a year in the lives of the vets as they cover 3,500 square miles of mid and southwest Wales treating horses valued between £1 and £1 million. Different seasons bring different challenges from foaling in spring to an equine flu outbreak in the summer.

The Norman Conquests – The Emmy-nominated drama presents a trilogy adapted from the hit plays by Alan Ayckbourn about a comically fraught weekend from three different perspectives. The family and in-laws gather at the decaying country house of their bedridden mother, while intimate secrets and rising tempers will soon emerge.

Monday, April 12

Keeping Faith, Series 3 – This highly-watched, award-winning BBC thriller comes to a close in this dramatic, final season. Series 3 finds small-town lawyer Faith Howells (Eve Myles) attempting to navigate the disillusion of her marriage while taking on an emotionally wrenching legal medical case involving a gravely ill young boy. Into this mix, Faith is confronted by a terrible and long-buried figure from her past: her mother, Rose Fairchild (Celia Imrie), whose reappearance uncovers secrets in Faith’s background and will force audiences to ask the question: “Who is Faith Howells?”. Faith’s ordeal across the series transforms her from a stay-at-home, fun-loving, and carefree mother to a detective, action hero, and lover. She takes risks and gambles to keep her family out of danger and finds new inner strength.

In Deep, Series 3 – A crime drama exploring the lives of undercover detectives Liam Ketman (Nick Berry) and Garth O’ Hanlon (Stephen Tompkinson). While experiencing the pressure of living double lives, they are in for a shocking awakening when they realize just how unpredictable life can be.

Monday, April 19

Off The Beaten Track, Series 2 – Following the success of the first series, BBC host Kate Humble and her Welsh Sheepdog Teg are back on the road, exploring the Welsh countryside; seeking to understand how the rugged, rural, landscapes of Wales are being shaped and how they are shaping the people who live, work and play on it. Kate and Teg take the audience on a journey to discover and celebrate the areas often forgotten or overlooked, through surprising and revelatory stories. Packed with stories full of emotion, intrigue, humor, and surprise at their heart, Off The Beaten Track delivers epic sweep and ambition through beauty, celebration, exploration, and revelation.

Monday, April 26

Bäckström (Acorn TV Exclusive, Foreign Language, Swedish w/English subtitles) – Based on Leif GW Persson’s popular Swedish crime novels, this series centers around detective Evert Bäckström (Kjell Bergqvist) – a rock star among cops who is famous for having solved 99% of all cases he has taken on. Starring as a TV expert doesn’t help his ego or reputation -he thinks he’s a genius—and he is, at solving crimes. When a woman’s skull is found, it seems she was murdered recently, but DNA points to her death in the 2004 tsunami. Prosecutor Hanna Hwass (Livia Millhagen) believes it’s a mistake, but Bäckström sees a case only he can solve: a woman who has died twice.

One Lane Bridge – A dark crime drama with a supernatural edge, One Lane Bridge takes us to a small town upended by a mysterious killing. The story revolves around unexplained events that occur on an infamous One Lane Bridge that connects two ends of town. While investigating the murder, an ambitious Maori detective Ariki Davis (Dominic Ona-Ariki), inadvertently reawakens a spiritual gift that endangers his life but may help solve the mystery of One Lane Bridge.

Belonging – In this bittersweet drama set in the picturesque market town of Shrewsbury, Jess (Brenda Blethyn) and Jacob Copplestone (Kevin Whately) have been happily married for twenty years and now live with Jacob’s cantankerous and demanding mother, May (Rosemary Harris), his sweet and good-natured aunt, Brenda (Anna Massey) and his devout and elderly cousin, Nathan (Peter Sallis). With selfless dedication, Jess has given up her job as a librarian to care for “the oldies.” But when her husband disappears, Jess’s world starts to fall apart. She now has to question the entire basis upon which her life has been built and come to terms with her newly found freedom while contending with her exasperating relations.

_

Many of us are hoping that April weather may mean a chance at enjoying the sunlight again, but we know sometimes we’re in for more April rain showers before we can get to those May flowers. At least there’s a lot to watch (and rewatch) in the interim. What caught your eye? Did we miss picking out any of your favorite shows or movies? Let us know in the comments.

(via Market Watch, Uproxx, Screenrant, TV Guide, The Game of Nerds, image: Universal Pictures)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]