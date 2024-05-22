Everything Coming to Paramount+ in June 2024

Another month is drawing to a close, which means a fresh batch of streaming movies and series are landing on Paramount+. This month the streamer is adding a healthy dose of classic comedies to its library as well as gritty crime shows and several all-new series that we can’t wait to dig into.

This June we can stream the charming Jennifer Garner movie 13 Going On 30 for a “body swap” movie that makes us laugh and cringe. Keeping with that lighthearted trend, look for movies like Failure To Launch, Galaxy Quest, Soap Dish, and the underrated teen comedies Some Kind of Wonderful and She’s All That. If you’re in the mood for a true goofy ’80s throwback, both Crocodile Dundee and its sequel are getting a June release.

If you’re feeling a bit deeper, check out the premiere of I.S.S., a sci-fi thriller that brings us aboard the international space station during a nuclear attack, or dive into the next season of rebooted favorite Criminal Minds: Evolution. Jeremy Renner returns for season 3 of the crime drama Mayor of Kingstown, and documentary lovers won’t want to miss the new Cyndi Lauper doc or the LeBron James and Eminem-produced film about how audio sharing killed the music industry.

All of the goods are listed below, with our personal recommendations in bold. Titles marked with an asterisk are exclusive to Paramount+ With Showtime subscribers. You can also check out our streaming page to see everything coming to other streamers in June 2024, including hits on Hulu and Max.

Originals, exclusives, and premieres

Mayor of Kingstown Season 3 premiere (June 2)

The Russian mob arrives in the city as explosions ring out and the drug war claims new victims.

I.S.S. premiere* (June 3)

Russian and American astronauts aboard the international space station watch as a nuclear war breaks out back on Earth. They must learn to survive on their diminishing rations as the I.S.S. deconstructs around them.

Let the Canary Sing premiere (June 4)

This documentary follows Cyndi Lauper’s career, from her humble roots to her ascension to queen of pop-punk in the 1980s.

Criminal Minds: Evolution new season premiere (June 6)

Fans of this long-running series, rejoice! The new season promises to pick up where the last season left off, following FBI’s team of criminal profilers as they investigate the mystery of GOLD STAR,

The 51st Annual Daytime Emmy Awards®** (June 7)

Watch all of your favorite daytime stars as they walk the red carpet at the glamorous 51st Annual Daytime Emmy® Awards, live from Los Angeles, California.

Transformers: EarthSpark season 2 premiere (June 7)

A new generation of Earth-born Transformers, The Terrans, fight new enemies with the help of legacy Autobots.

How Music Got Free premiere (June 11)

Eminem and Lebron James produced this documentary which tracks actions in the 1990s that effectively “killed” the music industry. Did someone say Napster?

The 77th Annual Tony Awards® ** (June 16)

The magnetic Ariana DeBose returns to host the Tony’s for the second time, celebrating all of Broadway’s biggest and brightest live from New York’s Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Out of Darkness premiere* (June 24)

Early humans in the Old Stone Age must band together and pool their resources to survive an attack from a mystical being that’s hunting them.

June 1

10 Cloverfield Lane*

13 Going on 30*

A Man Called Horse

American Beauty

Animal Kingdom

Black Sheep

Black Snake Moan*

Blazing Saddles

Bounce*

Bound*

But I’m a Cheerleader

Chantilly Bridge

Chasing Amy*

Chicago

Coach Carter

Congo*

Cop Land*

Critical Condition

Crocodile Dundee*

Crocodile Dundee II*

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles*

Dog Day Afternoon

EuroTrip

Failure to Launch

Flags of Our Fathers

Foxfire

Fresh

From Dusk Till Dawn

From Dusk Till Dawn 2: Texas Blood Money

From Dusk Till Dawn 3: The Hangman’s Daughter

Galaxy Quest

Hardball

Harlem Nights

Head of State

Heatwave

High Noon

Hustle & Flow

In & Out*

In The Bedroom

It Takes Two

Jade

Kiss The Girls

Lifeguard*

North of Normal

Pretty In Pink

Save the Last Dance

Shaft

She’s All That

She’s the Man

Sherlock Gnomes

Shooter

Shutter Island

Soapdish

Some Kind of Wonderful

Son of Rambow

Stardust

Summer of Sam

Super 8

Texas Rangers*

The African Queen

The Beach Bum*

The Boy*

The Brady Bunch Movie

The Cookout*

The Fighting Temptations

The Honeymooners

The Impossible*

The Island

The Last Airbender

The Last Castle

The Lookout*

The Love Guru*

The Net

The Queens of Comedy

The Quiet Man

The Raid 2

The Raid: Redemption

The Shootist

The Sons of Katie Elder

The Way Way Back

There Will Be Blood

Tommy Boy

Trading Places*

Unidentified Objects

Vampire in Brooklyn

June 5

Peppa Pig: Peppa’s Adventures Around the World

June 7

Bobby*

June 12

Casino Royale*

Jersey Shore Family Vacation (Season 6)

Rocky Balboa*

June 14

The Greatest @Home Videos (Season 4)

June 16

Anomalisa

June 19

Nick Cannon Presents: Future Superstars (Season 1)

The Challenge (Season 39)

The Smurfs (2021) (Season 2)

June 26

MTV Cribs (Season 19)

On The Fly: Adventures at Altitude (Season 1)

The Last 747

The Real CSI: Miami**

June 21

El Chicano*

What a lineup! Time to switch off the cell phone and start streaming.

