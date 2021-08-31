Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2021
Oh look it's September...again.
Welp, I hope you enjoyed your 3 weeks of Vax Girl Summer, because that’s over and done with. Welcome to Variant Anxiety Fall! Between natural disasters, summertime temperatures, and whatever fresh hell the pandemic has in store for us, there’s never been a better time to stay at home.
Luckily, nothing stops the endless content production cycle, so Netflix ushering in Autumn with a full slate of original films and series. There’s also plenty of classic content to revisit for the first (or millionth time).
We’ve highlighted in bold our top picks for your viewing pleasure. There’s lots to look forward to, so let’s get into it!
September 1
How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Will I ever get tired of David Bowie dancing with a bunch of puppets singing “Dance Magic Dance”? No, no I will not.
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
September 2
Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM
Final Account
Q-Force — NETFLIX SERIES
This animated series stars Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison, Gary Cole, Wanda Sykes, and Matt Rogers as an elite squad of LGBTQ+ super-spies. With a mostly queer writers room and queer actors, we’re excited to see what all this series has in store. While some have criticized the trailer for queer clichés, we’re waiting to actually watch the show before passing judgment.
September 3
Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY
Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY
Worth — NETFLIX FILM
Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci star in this drama based on the true story of an attorney tasked with calculating financial compensation for the victims of 9/11.
September 6
Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
This docuseries follows the four civilian crew members aboard SpaceX’s orbital flight (with the finale airing post-flight) from the team behind The Last Dance.
September 7
Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY
On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES
Julie Delpy (Before Sunrise) created and stars in this ensemble comedy about female friendship with Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, and Alexia Landeau.
Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 8
The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)
Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM
September 9
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 10
Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY
Kate — NETFLIX FILM
Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in this action thriller as an assassin with 24 hours to live after being poisoned.
Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES
Say goodbye to the fan-favorite series starring the world’s most likeable Prince of Darkness.
Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY
Join Ash and the gang as they face new battles and encounter new Pokémon in this new series.
Prey — NETFLIX FILM
Yowamushi Pedal
Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road
September 14
A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY
Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES
The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY
September 15
Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES
Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM
Krysten Ritter stars in this dark fantasy film for kids based on the novel by J.A. White about children trying to escape the clutches of an evil witch.
Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9
Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES
September 16
He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY
Yes, Netflix is bringing us another animated He-Man series.
Jaws
Jaws 2
Jaws 3
Jaws: The Revenge
My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 17
Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM
Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES
Lauren Ash (Superstore) voices the titular party aunt in this new animated adult comedy.
The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM
Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES
The beloved British series is back with more awkward questions, more secrets, and more Gillian Anderson.
Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES
Quit playing squid games with my heart. Or don’t and watch this Korean sci-fi series about contestants on a killer game show.
The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM
September 19
Dark Skies
September 20
Grown Ups
September 21
Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY
Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
September 22
Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM
Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES
The critically acclaimed series returns for a final season that is also a musical extravaganza.
Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM
Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES
Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 23
Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM
September 24
Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES
Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES
Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES
From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House, this horror series follows an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – following the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.
My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY
Come on, everypony! This new animated film takes us back to Equestria for a pony-filled adventure.
The Starling — NETFLIX FILM
It’s Melissa McCarthy vs. Bird in this new dramedy about overcoming grief and embracing love.
Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
September 28
Ada Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY
Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
September 29
The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES
Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM
MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES
No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM
Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1
Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM
September 30
Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES
The Phantom
What are you most looking forward to watching next month? Let us know in the comments!
