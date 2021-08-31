Here’s Everything Coming to Netflix in September 2021

Welp, I hope you enjoyed your 3 weeks of Vax Girl Summer, because that’s over and done with. Welcome to Variant Anxiety Fall! Between natural disasters, summertime temperatures, and whatever fresh hell the pandemic has in store for us, there’s never been a better time to stay at home.

Luckily, nothing stops the endless content production cycle, so Netflix ushering in Autumn with a full slate of original films and series. There’s also plenty of classic content to revisit for the first (or millionth time).

We’ve highlighted in bold our top picks for your viewing pleasure. There’s lots to look forward to, so let’s get into it!

September 1

How to Be a Cowboy — NETFLIX SERIES

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Will I ever get tired of David Bowie dancing with a bunch of puppets singing “Dance Magic Dance”? No, no I will not.

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

September 2

Afterlife of the Party — NETFLIX FILM

Final Account

Q-Force — NETFLIX SERIES

This animated series stars Sean Hayes, Patti Harrison, Gary Cole, Wanda Sykes, and Matt Rogers as an elite squad of LGBTQ+ super-spies. With a mostly queer writers room and queer actors, we’re excited to see what all this series has in store. While some have criticized the trailer for queer clichés, we’re waiting to actually watch the show before passing judgment.

September 3

Dive Club — NETFLIX FAMILY

Money Heist Part 5: Volume 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog — NETFLIX FAMILY

Worth — NETFLIX FILM

Michael Keaton and Stanley Tucci star in this drama based on the true story of an attorney tasked with calculating financial compensation for the victims of 9/11.

September 6

Countdown: Inspiration4 Mission to Space — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

This docuseries follows the four civilian crew members aboard SpaceX’s orbital flight (with the finale airing post-flight) from the team behind The Last Dance.

September 7

Kid Cosmic: Season 2 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Octonauts: Above & Beyond — NETFLIX FAMILY

On the Verge — NETFLIX SERIES

Julie Delpy (Before Sunrise) created and stars in this ensemble comedy about female friendship with Elisabeth Shue, Sarah Jones, and Alexia Landeau.

Untold: Breaking Point — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 8

The Circle: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES (NEW EPISODES WEEKLY)

Into the Night: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

JJ+E — NETFLIX FILM

September 9

Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Women and the Murderer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 10

Firedrake the Silver Dragon — NETFLIX FAMILY

Kate — NETFLIX FILM

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars in this action thriller as an assassin with 24 hours to live after being poisoned.

Lucifer: The Final Season — NETFLIX SERIES

Say goodbye to the fan-favorite series starring the world’s most likeable Prince of Darkness.

Metal Shop Masters — NETFLIX SERIES

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series — NETFLIX FAMILY

Join Ash and the gang as they face new battles and encounter new Pokémon in this new series.

Prey — NETFLIX FILM

Yowamushi Pedal

Yowamushi Pedal Grande Road

September 14

A StoryBots Space Adventure — NETFLIX FAMILY

Jack Whitehall: Travels with My Father: Season 5 — NETFLIX SERIES

The World’s Most Amazing Vacation Rentals: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

You vs. Wild: Out Cold — NETFLIX FAMILY

September 15

Nailed It!: Season 6 — NETFLIX SERIES

Nightbooks — NETFLIX FILM

Krysten Ritter stars in this dark fantasy film for kids based on the novel by J.A. White about children trying to escape the clutches of an evil witch.

Saved by the Bell: Seasons 1-9

Schumacher — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Too Hot To Handle Latino — NETFLIX SERIES

September 16

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe — NETFLIX FAMILY

Yes, Netflix is bringing us another animated He-Man series.

Jaws

Jaws 2

Jaws 3

Jaws: The Revenge

My Heroes Were Cowboys — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 17

Ankahi Kahaniya — NETFLIX FILM

Chicago Party Aunt — NETFLIX SERIES

Lauren Ash (Superstore) voices the titular party aunt in this new animated adult comedy.

The Father Who Moves Mountains — NETFLIX FILM

Sex Education: Season 3 — NETFLIX SERIES

The beloved British series is back with more awkward questions, more secrets, and more Gillian Anderson.

Squid Game — NETFLIX SERIES

Quit playing squid games with my heart. Or don’t and watch this Korean sci-fi series about contestants on a killer game show.

The Stronghold — NETFLIX FILM

September 19

Dark Skies

September 20

Grown Ups

September 21

Go! Go! Cory Carson: Chrissy Takes the Wheel — NETFLIX FAMILY

Love on the Spectrum: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

September 22

Confessions of an Invisible Girl — NETFLIX FILM

Dear White People: Volume 4 — NETFLIX SERIES

The critically acclaimed series returns for a final season that is also a musical extravaganza.

Intrusion — NETFLIX FILM

Jaguar — NETFLIX SERIES

Monsters Inside: The 24 Faces of Billy Milligan — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 23

Je Suis Karl — NETFLIX FILM

September 24

Blood & Water: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Ganglands (Braqueurs) — NETFLIX SERIES

Jailbirds New Orleans — NETFLIX SERIES

Midnight Mass — NETFLIX SERIES

From the producers of The Haunting of Hill House, this horror series follows an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events – and frightening omens – following the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.

My Little Pony: A New Generation — NETFLIX FAMILY

Come on, everypony! This new animated film takes us back to Equestria for a pony-filled adventure.

The Starling — NETFLIX FILM

It’s Melissa McCarthy vs. Bird in this new dramedy about overcoming grief and embracing love.

Vendetta: Truth, Lies and The Mafia — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

September 28

Ada Twist, Scientist — NETFLIX FAMILY

Attack of the Hollywood Clichés! — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

September 29

The Chestnut Man — NETFLIX SERIES

Friendzone — NETFLIX FILM

MeatEater: Season 10 Part 1 — NETFLIX SERIES

No One Gets Out Alive — NETFLIX FILM

Polly Pocket Season 3 Part 1

Sounds Like Love — NETFLIX FILM

September 30

Love 101: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Luna Park — NETFLIX SERIES

The Phantom

What are you most looking forward to watching next month? Let us know in the comments!

