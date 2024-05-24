If you thought you were going to get out and about this spring instead of sitting inside watching your screen of choice, think again! Max just released its June 2024 programming lineup, and you’re not going to want to miss these offerings.

Recommended Videos

If you love Hacks, star Hannah Einbinder’s first stand-up comedy special is coming out this month. We’re also excited to see the new comedy series Fantasmas and the new A24 movie Problemista, both written by and starring the great Julio Torres. Other new additions to the Max library include documentaries about the quirky “king” of the world’s largest renaissance faire (produced by Josh and Benny Safdie), and a behind-the-scenes glimpse into the life of Stevie Van Zandt, full time rock star and part time actor.

Horror fans will love the lineup on that front, including all three Open Water movies, Fright Night, and Evil Dead. One of HBO’s flagship original drama series is coming back as well: House of the Dragon returns for its sophomore season on June 16.

Keep reading for everything coming to Max in June 2024; as always, our recommendations are in bold. For more curated streaming suggestions, click over to our streaming page to see what’s hitting all of the major streaming platforms this month.

June 1

50/50 (2011)

America’s Sweethearts (2001)

American Heist (2014)

Bandits (2015)

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011)

Cats & Dogs: The Revenge of Kitty Galore (2010)

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of The Dawn Treader (2010)

Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Demolition (2015)

The Disaster Artist (2017)

Evil Dead (2013)

Fright Night (1985)

Generation Por Que? (2021)

Hope Springs (2012)

House at the End of the Street (2012)

Into the Blue (2005)

Into the Blue 2: The Reef (2009)

The Invention of Lying (2009)

Jessica’s Big Little World, Season 1D (Cartoon Network)

Krampus (2015)

Life After (2017)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Marmaduke (2010)

Minari (2020)

The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008)

Open Water (2003)

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006)

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017)

The Other Guys (2010)

Overlord (1975)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop (2009)

Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2 (2015)

Ride Along 2 (2016)

Shadows (2020)

Shining Through (1992)

The Skin I Live In (2011)

Spaceship Earth (2020)

Splice (2009)

Sugar (2008)

The Time Traveler’s Wife (2009)

Trixie Motel: Drag Me Home, Season 1

Uncut Gems (2019)

Urban Legend (1998)

User Zero (2020)

Wanted (2008)

June 2

Craig of the Creek, Season 6A (Cartoon Network)

Fixer Upper: The Lakehouse (Magnolia Network)

Join Chip and Joanna Gaines as they celebrate 10 years of their popular Fixer Upper show. This time, they’re tackling an outdated 1960s lake house set against a gorgeous cliffside setting.

Mecum Presents: Automotive Archaeology, Season 1 (Motor Trend)

Ren Faire (HBO Original Documentary Series)

Texas Renaissance Festival is the largest faire of its kind in the world, and 86-year-old George “King George” Coulam reigns supreme. He founded the town, made himself the mayor, and employs thousands of residents. This documentary series follows King George as he prepares to give it all up to embark on a quest for true love in his golden years.

Total Drama Island, Season 1 (Cartoon Network)

June 3

Battle on the Beach, Season 4 (HGTV)

Deadly Influence: The Social Media Murders, Season 1 (ID)

Keanu (2016)

Mini Beat Power Rockers: Composirockers

Unexpected, Season 6 (TLC)

June 4

Deadliest Catch 20th Anniversary Special, Season 1

June 5

Backed by the Bros, Season 1 (HGTV)

June 6

(Max)

Am I OK? (Original Film)

Tig Notaro and Stephanie Allynne co-directed this movie about Lucy (Dakota Johnson) and Jane (Sonoya Mizuno), lifelong best friends whose relationship goes into a tail spin when Jane decides to move to London.

June 7

Fantasmas, Season 1 (HBO Original Comedy Series)

Comedian Julio Torres wrote and directed this 6-part comedy series that begins with a lost gold oyster earring. Torres encounters many odd characters as he searches for the object, creating a tapestry of personalities and comic vignettes that are both thought-provoking and funny.

June 10

Bellator: Fight Week Dublin, Season 1 (Bleacher Report)

Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 7 (Travel)

Six Schizophrenic Brothers, Season 1 (Discovery)

June 11

Deadliest Catch, Season 20 (Discovery)

Motel Rescue, Season 2 (Magnolia)

June 13

Hannah Einbinder: Everything Must Go (Max Original Comedy Special)

Step aside, Debra Vance! You might recognize this comedian from her role as Ava in the HBO series Hacks. Einbinder takes center stage here in an expansive stand up special that includes new stories, jokes, and offbeat characters galore.

June 16

American Monster, Season 12 (ID)

(Max)



House of the Dragon, Season 2 (HBO Original Drama Series)

This epic drama based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood series returns for 8 episodes in season 2.

June 17

Bellator: Fight Camp Confidential Dublin, Season 2 (Bleacher Report)

June 18

Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, Season 1 (HGTV)

Here To Climb (HBO Original Sports Documentary)

Tag along with athlete Sasha Digiulian, a professional climber who began as a child prodigy and is now a champion sport climber.

How It Really Happened, Season 8 (CNN)

June 19

Crimes Gone Viral, Season 5 (ID)

June 20

Slave Play. Not a Movie. A Play. (HBO Original Documentary)

Playwright Jeremy O. Harris explores one of Broadway’s most daring productions ever, “Slave Play.”

June 21

Taylor Swift vs. Scooter Braun: Bad Blood (WT)

June 22

(Max)

Stevie Van Zandt: Disciple (HBO Original Documentary)

You might recognize Stevie Van Zandt from his days playing Silvio on The Sopranos, but he’s also a well-known musician who’s played in Bruce Springsteen’s E Street Band for decades. In this documentary, he discusses his career from the early days in Asbury Park, New Jersey to selling out stadiums around the world.

June 23

Getting Lost with Erin French, Season 1 (Magnolia)

Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, Season 8 (Magnolia)

June 24

Cris Miro (She/Her/Hers), Season 1 (WB)

June 25

One South: Portrait of a Psych Unit (HBO Original Two-Part Documentary Film)

A deep dive into an inpatient psychiatric unit at Zucker Hillside Hospital in Queens, New York.

Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)

High Speed Chase, Season 2 (ID)

June 27

Breaking New Ground (Max Original Unscripted Series)

Robert Hartwell renovates a 200-year old home, transforming it from a wreck to a family home filled with love.

June 28

Beach Cottage Chronicles, Season 4 (Magnolia)

(A24)



Problemista (A24 Film)

Tilda Swinton co-stars in this story about an aspiring toy designer from El Salvador (played by Julio Torres, who also wrote and directed) trying to make his way in New York City before his immigration visa runs out.

June 30

The Great Food Truck Race, Season 17 (Food Network)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more