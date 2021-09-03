***some mild Shang-Chi spoilers ahead***

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is a romp of a Marvel superhero movie, expanding the MCU considerably in character, scope, and story.

While the cast as a whole is strong and gives it their all, the Internet consensus is that veteran actor Tony Leung Chiu-wai is the MVP. I saw Shang-Chi last night and couldn’t take my eyes off of him for a second.

屌你老母 Shang Chi was a fucking delight! My favorite Tony Leung is 帥 as hell and still got it 🤍🤍

well done, Marvel ✌🏼@SimuLiu — Jesschillin (@jesswchen) September 3, 2021

The Hong Kong-born Leung, 59, is a superstar in Asia and one of the most acclaimed actors in the world, with a decades-long career in television and film (he’s also a singer because there is nothing this man cannot do). Leung has frequently collaborated with director Wong-kar Wai and appeared in seven of his movies, including Chungking Express and In the Mood For Love.

In 2000, In the Mood For Love burst onto the international scene, with Leung winning Best Actor at the Cannes Film Festival for his role in a movie hailed as one of the century’s best. Leung takes center stage in movies like Lust, Caution, Infernal Affairs, 2046, and The Grandmaster. He also starred alongside Jet Li in 2002’s Hero, the first Chinese-language film to debut at #1 in the American box office.

Everything You Need To Know About Tony Leung Before Watching #ShangChi. This look. That’s it. You’re welcome. pic.twitter.com/QRQ6cYdkvh — William Yu 유규호 (@its_willyu) September 3, 2021

Throughout a glittering career spanning from the 1980s, Leung has racked up awards and praise. So it’s no surprise that he would steal every scene he’s in throughout Shang-Chi.

The thing is that Leung doesn’t actually need to “steal” the scenes. The whole movie often seems built around him and his captivating presence. His character Xu Wenwu is the most compelling in the film and one of the best Marvel movie antagonists to date. An extended introduction that kicks off the movie is all about Wenwu, making him the focus of our attention from the start. This is Wenwu’s world and the rest of us are just living in it.

That’s an emerging take not just from me but in many, many reactions to Shang-Chi seen on social media and in reviews of the film. Let’s take a tour of the excitement and, well, lustful gazing that Leung’s Shang-Chi turn is inspiring online.

Shang-Chi review :

Shang-Chi and the Legend of Tony Leung — Baa (@Baatalkombat) September 3, 2021

fuck my dilf poll, the no. 1 dilf is tony leung pic.twitter.com/aWTf86B2T6 — echo ☀️ saw shang-chi 🐉 (@king_Ioki) September 1, 2021

I interviewed SHANG-CHI star Fala Chen, and we both gushed about Tony Leung’s eyes https://t.co/UvmZ3VsnWh — Hoai-Tran Bui (@htranbui) August 31, 2021

#ShangChi is Marvel at its finest. From the Flawless Action Choreography to the Gorgeous Cinematography and Beautiful Visuals, the film is a treat for both Fans and Critics. Simu Liu is as likable as a superhero can be. Tony Leung’s Wenwu is one of the finest villains in the MCU. pic.twitter.com/5KfM5gmd29 — Marmik Saini (@MarmikSaini) September 3, 2021

#shangchi was 🔥. It had tons of great action sequences and a stellar cast all around. An emotional Rollercoaster for sure. The MVP of this movie was Tony Leung as Wenwu. He played the role with such anger, disparity, and nuance. A Top tier Marvel villain for sure! #Wenwu 🔥 pic.twitter.com/OwvbctbFua — Anthony L (@anthonymlin1) September 3, 2021

#ShangChi – Best action in the MCU by a mile.

– One of if not the best villain in the MCU. Tony Leung is a GOD.

– Gonna need Shang-Chi’s sister, Xialing in every MCU movie from now on, Kevin Feige. Thanks in advance. — 🗿Gaspar Joé🗿 (@fs0ciety01) September 3, 2021

I love it when people are trying to criticize Shang-Chi and they make sure the problem is NOT Tony Leung. At. All. 😂 pic.twitter.com/6XnoByZ66x — 🦇 (@JakaAdy) September 3, 2021

After really not liking BLACK WIDOW, I was wondering if I was over Marvel movies. Nah. SHANG-CHI rules. The best, wildest stuff was kept out of the trailers. It’s a full-blown martial arts fantasy movie filled with delightful actors and a terrific, smoldering Tony Leung. — Jacob Hall (@JacobSHall) September 3, 2021

My main takeaway from Shang-Chi is that Tony Leung is very handsome. — Sirose (@sirose) September 3, 2021

Gonna watch Shang-Chi bc Tony Leung is hot af — Jason Lyon 李金泽 (@jasonlyon_) September 3, 2021

#ShangChi might be my favourite Marvel origin film yet, and part of that is because it works SO well without any forced connections to the wider MCU. As much as I love Marvel, this film is most effective when it ignores the other films entirely. Also, Tony Leung 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/H6TUfUVR53 — David Opie (@DavidOpie) September 1, 2021

“Tony Leung’s Wenwu is an absolute scene-stealer & makes for a well-layered villain, standing far above lackluster foes from MCU’s past. You’ll feel bad for him and then have to quickly remind yourself that he’s the bad guy.” Read our #ShangChi review… https://t.co/29lwfe2rrF — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) September 1, 2021

Making my @vulture debut with 2000 words on how much I love watching Tony Leung and why you should too😍 https://t.co/Z4E1tJb4zg — Frankie Huang 黄秋隐 (@ourobororoboruo) September 2, 2021

People have said a lot about how Shang-Chi was originally Fu Manchu’s son in the comics and the Mandarin is a Fu Manchu expy and I gotta say In and of itself, Fu Manchu is awesome and Tony Leung as a dark, twisted megalomaniac burdened with his inner demons is a dream come true https://t.co/EpViJQBlGA — Arthur Chu (@arthur_affect) August 31, 2021

It’s delightful to watch Leung be cool as a cucumber in the requisite Marvel promotional material.

Tony Leung looking like he’d rather be anywhere else but the Shang-Chi set, that’s king shit pic.twitter.com/I6MPkfSQ98 — DANIEL (@dpatt0) September 2, 2021

Vulture posits that the Shang-Chi is “Tony Leung’s Marvel movie” and that there’s “something cruel” about sending Simu Liu up against him.

There’s something cruel about putting Simu Liu up against a legend of Hong Kong cinema who is the very embodiment of what it means to be a movie star. On #ShangChi, @alisonwillmore writes https://t.co/pJ7FUXO4vX — Vulture (@vulture) September 1, 2021

I think Leung makes everyone around him in Shang-Chi even better by the sheer force of presence he exudes. The dazzling heights of his acting also turn a role that could have been cartoonish into a richly layered character study. Marvel Studios may not be perfect, but they’re often spot-on in casting, and Leung will go down in history as an absolute triumph.

(THERE IS ALSO THE FACT THAT HE SHARES THE SCREEN WITH FELLOW LEGEND MICHELLE YEOH.)

When Tony Leung and Michelle Yeoh are on the screen at the same time #ShangChi pic.twitter.com/2PKb8PiNj5 — Cory (@CGOnlineArt) September 3, 2021

While you’re here, may we suggest this new profile on Leung by author Alexander Chee? Also, have you seen this photoshoot?

I profiled Tony Leung for @GQMagazine. We spoke about his coming villain period, checking into hotels with just a book, and his childhood love for Alain Delon. And of course, Shang Chi. Complete with these incredible photos by Isaac Lam. https://t.co/vBK6E4zETF pic.twitter.com/8gE8ihGnuC — Alexander Chee (@alexanderchee) August 31, 2021

