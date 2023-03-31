2023 Will Be a Good Year for A24!

Already, we’ve gotten some great films from A24 this year, most notably Close and When You’re Finished Saving the World (both released and distributed in January). However, the company is showing no signs of slowing down, and if anything, this is shaping up to be a pretty spectacular year for them!

We’ve compiled a list of the films we’re most tuned into, which is subject to expand as more projects are announced. Stay tuned as the year goes on!

Beau Is Afraid

-“It’s like a Jewish Lord of the Rings, but he’s just … going to his mom’s house.”

Everyone’s been eagerly anticipating Beau Is Afraid, if only because it seems like an absolute trip—even by director Ari Aster’s standards. The premise is simple enough: A socially anxious man has a delirious go of it trying to get to his mother’s house. But knowing Aster, it’s going to be much more disorienting all the way through.

Showing Up

Showing Up is a sympathetic look into the life of an artist, who struggles to create on top of managing her relationships with the people around her. Starring Michelle Williams and Hong Chau, and directed by Kelly Reichardt (First Cow), its trailer indicates that this will be one of those stories that’s heavily character-focused, where not much happens by way of plot. Which is good! We like those stories.

Beef

I’m excited to see Ali Wong and Steven Yeun come together in something that isn’t strictly a comedy! Beef is a story of road rage, class divides, and what happens when two unhinged people just cannot let go. No, this isn’t exactly a film, but this is the first partnership between Netflix and A24, so I figured it warranted a mention all the same.

You Hurt My Feelings

This one definitely seems like it’ll be a showstopper. Starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus and directed by the talented Nicole Holofcener, You Hurt My Feelings will be an acerbic comedy about growing older and losing your patience for the people and scenarios surrounding you. Louis-Dreyfus will play an author who can’t let go of a comment her husband made about her latest novel, and the fallout that subsequently occurs.

Past Lives

As we’ve written about previously, Past Lives looks like it’ll be a stunner—an emotionally gutting stunner, sure, but a stunner nonetheless. The film will follow a Korean-American woman, played by our dear Greta Lee, who is serendipitously reconnected with someone from her childhood (Teo Yoo). As they explore their connection as adults, they’re confronted with big questions: What do you do with lost love? What place does it have in your current life?

Stop Making Sense

Y’all already know we’re all about David Byrne and his big-ass suit. This will be a remaster, not a new film, but we’re excited for it all the same.

All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt

Not much is known about this film yet. All Dirt Roads Taste of Salt will follow the life of one woman in Mississippi, and how much human beings in general are shaped by the places and people they grow old around. It will apparently have very little dialogue, which I always find intriguing in films.

Earth Mama

Having received rave reviews at Sundance, and taking place in the Bay Area, I’m truly intrigued by Earth Mama. This film follows a young single mother who’s fighting hard to maintain custody over her children, including her unborn child, all while trying to survive and make ends meet. This will be director Savannah Leaf’s first feature film, and lead Tia Nomore’s film debut.

Y2K

I wanted to end on a silly note, even though we don’t know much about Y2K yet. The film will be directed by SNL (and GoodNeighbor) alum Kyle Mooney, and is apparently a “disaster comedy” following a couple of teenagers who sneak into a Y2K party. When the clock strikes midnight and the 1900s are finally left behind, things get wild. It honestly sounds ridiculous, but it’s Kyle Mooney, and one of the leads is Hunt for the Wilderpeople’s Julian Dennison, so you can bet we’ll be watching it.

(featured image: A24)

