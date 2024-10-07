‘Every towel he holds is a terrible towel’: Elon Musk ruined the Steelers vs. Cowboys game and…

There are few precious things in this world and the Terrible Towel to Steelers fans is one of them. Then Elon Musk had to ruin it. This is why we ended up losing to the Dallas Cowboys, isn’t it? It was Musk’s fault.

There is a saying: Pittsburgh girls bleed black and gold. That’s because our sports teams are all black and gold colors. It doesn’t matter if you’re a sports person or not, you support your Pittsburgh teams. I grew up in the suburbs outside of Pittsburgh and our teams were a big deal in our home. My first dog was named Kendall after Pittsburgh Pirates catcher, Jason Kendall.

We always had a Terrible Towel somewhere in our home so to see Elon Musk badly whipping it around his head? That feels sacrilegious.

Every towel he holds is a terrible towel https://t.co/tFWRmoZJg9 — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) October 7, 2024

Musk, who called himself “Dark MAGA” this weekend at a Donald Trump rally, was in town to support the former president. He gave him his endorsement, embarrassed himself, and then went to the Steelers vs. Cowboys game. My team lost by a field goal and those 3 points are all Musk’s fault.

I don’t think gatekeeping is okay but I do wish someone had gatekept Steelers football from Elon Musk. What next? Want to ruin a Penguins game? Want to make the beautiful skyline of PNC Park look like a god awful Cybertruck?

Musk went to a Trump rally and jumped up and down like he was part of Beatlemania. It felt like a kid who got really excited about the prospect of ice cream but instead of it being a cute kid, it was a gross adult man acting childish. It ended with Musk at the Steelers game and you know everyone on his own app made fun of him for it all.

Elon’s very embarrassing, no good weekend.

The aforementioned “Dark MAGA” man looked like he was melting at the rally, shaking Trump’s hand and just genuinely being a disappointment. As one X user pointed out on Musk’s own app, he represents the “best evidence that being evil legitimately corrupts your physical form.”

Elon Musk is probably the best evidence that being evil legitimately corrupts your physical form https://t.co/QxosSEw0ko — Trey the Explainer (@Trey_Explainer) October 6, 2024

I hope this is one of those moments that ends up in the history books. Just the greatest hits of Musk’s horrible moments. Elon Musk maybe is rich and was once dubbed a genius but I hope his stamp on history is just his poor purchase and destruction of Twitter and then jumping up and down and looking like a fool on stage.

It was so bad that Hasan Piker mocked him on X, saying “Elon Musk is now on stage and he jumped like a fucking idiot twice.” This was the man that people thought was going to be the real life Tony Stark. A humanitarian who could save the world with his money and be a hero. Instead…we ended up with whatever this is.

2010: Elon Musk is a super genius inventor, a real life Tony Stark, who's going to create a green energy utopian future and lead mankind into the stars



2024: pic.twitter.com/ckQDfUdXLU — Rob (@robrousseau) October 6, 2024

So Musk embarrassed himself in my home state and then made the Steelers lose to the Dallas Cowboys. As if everything else about this man wasn’t enough…

