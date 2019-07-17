comScore
Here Are All the Times That Chris Evans Has Called Donald Trump “Biff”

July 17th, 2019

Chris Evans at a Q&A

It’s no secret that the evil ’80s version of Biff in Back to the Future II was modeled after Donald Trump. Granted, that was long before Trump ever became president, but still. Now though, that fact is being used against him by none other than Chris Evans. The Avengers: Endgame star loves to take down the president, calling him out for his racism and yelling about all the negative things that Trump feeds into the world. He frequently does so while referring to him only as “Biff,” and it is truly a delightful time for us all on Twitter.com.

Please enjoy every time that Captain America himself, Chris Evans, mocked the president on Twitter by calling him Biff.

But, as Chris Evans points out, there are just no words for how we all feel about Donald Trump.

Most of us hate the president, but probably not more than Chris Evans hates him, and so we all get to delight in him calling Trump “Biff” at any given chance.

