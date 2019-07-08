Things We Saw Today: The First Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0 Footage Is Out—And We Are All as Confused as We Should Be

Some new footage has been released of the upcoming Evangelion: 3.0+1.0 film that is due in 2020. The film is directed by the creator of the anime, Hideaki Anno, and produced by Studio Khara. It is the fourth and final film in the Rebuild of Evangelion tetralogy, based on the hit anime series Neon Genesis Evangelion, which is streaming now on Netflix with some … questionable translations at times. Kotaku shared the clips:

What does the footage mean? We aren’t quite sure, but we are excited!

Halloween is getting started a little bit earlier this year, as Funko has released all the high-quality images of the upcoming Hocus Pocus Pops, and they look GLORIOUS! (via Nerdist)

The latest trailer for Pokemon Sword and Shield has revealed new Pokemon, version exclusive Gym Leaders (um what excuse me?), and more looks at the Gigantamaxing feature. (via IGN)



A white supremacist in Arizona stabbed a 17-year-old kid in the neck and some in the media are already saying the man was “mentally ill” instead of just calling him a hateful violent person. (via Twitter)

In video content for me news, someone put The Simpsons intro as a Russian art film and I’m just like—the brilliance jumped out.

Unsurprising stats stay unsurprising:

% who say the U.S. has a responsibility to accept refugees:

Religiously unaffiliated 65%

Black Protestant 63%

Catholic 50%

White mainline Protestant 43%

White evangelicals 25%https://t.co/pkyUkikUMM pic.twitter.com/yEFg2OPGvr — Pew Research Religion (@PewReligion) July 7, 2019

The only episode of Buffy: The Vampire Slayer to air in July was the season three finale “Graduation Day (Part 2)” which aired on July 13th, 1999. It was postponed for a month due to the Columbine shooting and because the finale consisted of violence taking place at a school. For many of us, the episode remains memorable.

What did you see out there today?

