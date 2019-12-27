Things We Saw Today: Actress Evan Rachel Wood Felt “Like I’m Going to Die” Watching Cats

Cats! The Tom Hooper-directed movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Weber’s infamous musical has been getting such wildly terrible (and yet somehow wonderful in their horror) reviews that it almost makes me want to see what Hooper has wrought. Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood had quite the reaction to watching the Jellicle cats in action.

As Pajiba helpfully compiles for our viewing pleasure, Wood put several of her reactions on social media, some of which have since been deleted. But Wood did not, at first, mince her words. Nor was she afraid to step on any paws.

“Maybe the worst thing I have ever seen. Ever.” Am I a glutton for punishment? Why does this make me want to head to the theater post-haste so that I, too, might suffer?

Totally! Like my life is not in danger, but I feel like I’m going to die. — #EvanRachelWould (@evanrachelwood) December 26, 2019

Head on over to Pajiba for the full gamut of Wood’s reaction, including her later Instagram clarifications that she doesn’t blame the cast at all for what occurred with Cats. As a big fan of Les Miserables who still just wants to meet Tom Hooper behind the schoolhouse for a chat, I could’ve told you we were headed toward disaster. And yet. And yet. I know it’s only a matter of time before Cats becomes inevitable for me.

(via Pajiba, image: Universal Pictures)

Legendary composer Jerry Herman, who composed Mame, Hello Dolly, and Les Cage aux Folles has passed at 88. (via Variety)

Breakout Batwoman star Rachel Skarsten on the show and how her life has changed. (via THR)

Actually they went down significantly. $100 in 1869 is roughly equivalent to $1900 now. Jo could have bought a piece of land & started building her own home on it depending on location with $100. It would have been enough to pay her rent for a couple of years in a nice area. https://t.co/x5e0pPNS9k — ❄Mikki Kendall❄ (@Karnythia) December 27, 2019

Cruella de Vil cosplayer Betsy DeVos is a billionaire who is actively destroying our public education. (via The Guardian)

Trump is obsessing over his rage regarding Nancy Pelosi and impeachment, behavior that would be totally tolerated and brushed under the rug if it came from a female president. (via CNN)

What memories did you make out there today, O Mary Sue denizens?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com