Euphoria Is Coming Back With Two Special Episodes This December

Euphoria is coming back!

Emmy Award-winner Zendaya (man, I love being able to say that) shared on Twitter that two special episodes of the award-winning HBO drama will arrive just in time for the holiday season.

We really missed them. Two special Euphoria episodes coming soon. First one December 6th on @hbo https://t.co/aBwvIe8cCj pic.twitter.com/6gXkekg6Rq — Zendaya (@Zendaya) October 19, 2020

When we last saw Rue, she was in a dark place, relapsing and lost, expressing that through what I thought was a great musical sequence proving that Zendaya really can do it all. Before the show was renewed, some worried that the ending indicated death, but it, more than anything, is just another dark space that she must climb out of in the next season.

Until we get that full season, we have these two Christmas episodes.

According to Deadline, the first bonus episode, titled “Trouble Don’t Last Always,” will follow Rue (Zendaya) as she celebrates Christmas.

Both episodes were filmed under the new COVID-19 production guidelines, which is good for the safety of the cast and crew.

When she guest hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! Zendaya teased that there might be some sort of “bridge episode” that could be a smaller way of bringing new content while protecting others.

“We’re trying to figure out how to eventually be able to create a season 2 that we’re all really proud of and get all the best out of it that we want but also still being very safe,” she said. “So, we might end up doing a little bridge episode. I don’t really know how to describe it, but an episode that we can do with a limited amount of people in a safer environment that can, I don’t know, give people something.”

And it looks like we are getting something.

I have my issues with Euphoria, and I certainly don’t think the show is perfect, but I was completely enrapt once I gave it a chance. The range that most of the cast has is great, and I think sometimes it’s good to be reminded that the discomfort we feel in our bodies starts young and festers for a long time. Euphoria, while flawed, taps into the very raw, chaotic feelings that are overwhelming at that age.

The lens may be voyeuristic at times, but I will be glad to see it come back and to make sure that Rue and Jules are okay, because those are my children and I love them.

(via Deadline, image: HBO)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com