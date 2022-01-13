Euphoria is Back, and Here’s How to Catch Season 2

If you missed out on Euphoria in 2019, now’s the perfect time to catch up on one of the U.S.’s most realistic and heartfelt teen dramas. Sam Levinson’s series follows a group of American high schoolers as they navigate sex, drugs, addiction, friendship, queerness, and emotional and sexual abuse. Like its original Israeli counterpart, also named Euphoria, Levinson’s characters grapple with the stark realities of teen life as best they can. Whether it’s turning a friendship into something more or struggling with addiction, teen life is constantly oscillating between euphoria and dysphoria. No better example exists than Rue and Jules, played by Zendaya and Hunter Schafer, who struggle with their own complex and deeply intimate feelings for one another as the show goes on.

Euphoria first debuted over summer 2019 and took the streaming world by storm. With season 2 now available, here’s what you need to know if you want to catch the series’ 2022 continuation—and figure out what’s going on between TV’s most memorable and complicated cis girl/trans girl relationship yet.

Where to watch Euphoria season 2

Euphoria was created specifically for HBO and can only be viewed through HBO or HBO Max. If you’re already a subscriber, then no need to do anything else. Just log into your account and head over to Euphoria. From there, season 2 is already available to stream. Episodes are released weekly.

If you aren’t currently subscribed to HBO or HBO Max, you’re unfortunately out of luck. Euphoria isn’t available to watch for free. However, HBO Max offers two tiers to get started: One with ads, one without. New viewers can also sign up for a monthly or yearly plan. Alternatively, you can subscribe for just HBO, although HBO Max generally offers a far better deal, given its wider selection. Both will give you access to Euphoria season 2, however.

Once you’re signed up, you can catch up on Euphoria’s first season as well as its two-part special, dedicated to Rue and Jules, respectively. Be warned, Euphoria season 2 looks to tackle some pretty serious subject matter. On Twitter, Zendaya tweeted that season 2 “is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch,” arguably more so than its original 2019 episodes. So take care before you watch.

(Image: HBO)

