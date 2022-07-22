Ethan Hawke went on The View again for the first time since Moon Knight to promote his new directorial project, The Last Movie Stars. The six-part project with an impressive “cast” and range of documentation follows the lives of Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward. Because his daughter, Maya Hawke, has a reoccurring role on the massively popular Stranger Things, many questions naturally came up about their relationship. One got kind of weird, as cohost Joy Behar as asked how Ethan felt about Maya appearing nude in a recent music video, to which he gave the best response, per usual for him.

She’s a full grown woman. She can do as she pleases. She can tell her truth. She can sing her song. The job of young people is to make their art and tell the truth of their of their life in the time period they’re growing up. [Repeats co-host Whoopi Goldberg] And make their parents uncomfortable.

Hawke continued, “it’s our job to listen and respond accordingly.” He exclaimed about how proud he was of his daughter and her peers for taking on these project before insisting that everyone listen to their music. This redirection was also him focusing on the art and not the spectacle of the fact that he’s naked. A peek at his views on things or even the way he carries himself in this conversation, and it’s no surprise. He continues to support his daughter and talks about her projects a lot. They’ve even worked together (playing father and daughter) for Good Lord Bird and will in the upcoming movie Revolver.

While I call Maya (also the daughter of Uma Thurman) and others “nepotism babies,” I really need people to understand that you can have privilege alongside being talented and hardworking. These things aren’t in opposition to each other. She appears to be doing both and not only has a father who can financially support her and make calls if need be, but one who is also is also speaking out and recognizing her as a whole adult with bodily autonomy.

