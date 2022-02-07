Here’s the Eternals DVD and Blu-ray Release Date and All Bonus Features Included

Maybe you saw Marvel’s Eternals in the theater last fall. Maybe you caught it streaming on Disney+ last month. Or maybe you’ve been patiently waiting for it to come out on DVD and Blu-ray. If so, here’s everything you need to know about the release date, bonus features, and more!

One of Marvel’s first big post-Avengers: Endgame introductions to new corners of their cinematic universe, Eternals, directed by Chloe Zhao and starring Gemma Chan, Selma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, and Kit Harington, tells the story of a race of eons-old superpowered aliens tasked with protecting humanity from monsters called the Deviants. But after spending thousands of years watching human civilization grow and evolve, the Eternals find out that their mission isn’t what they thought it was—and an unexpected tragedy forces them to evolve in ways they never thought possible.

Although reviews weren’t as stratospheric as they’ve been for other Marvel movies, there’s a lot to love about Eternals. The story gives us the best that science fiction has to offer, with a tight family drama playing out against the backdrop of mind-boggling expanses of space and time. The visuals are gorgeous, filled with colossal alien beings and futuristic weapons, and the cast is refreshingly diverse, with several characters of color and some great disability representation, including Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), a Deaf superhero, and Thena (Angelina Jolie), who struggles with a form of dementia known to the Eternals as mahd wy’ry.

DVD and Blu-ray release date & bonus features

So when can you get your copy, and what bonus features can you dive into once you have it?

The official release date for Eternals on DVD and Blu-ray is February 15, 2022. Most product listings don’t have the special features listed yet, but a special edition on Target.com has some enticing offerings:

A behind-the-scenes documentary called “Immortalized” that delves into Eternals lore

Audio commentary by Chloé Zhao, Stephane Ceretti, and Mårten Larsson

Another behind-the-scenes feature, “Walks of Life,” featuring interviews with the cast

Gag reels

Deleted scenes

According to ComicBook.com, the deleted scenes likely to be included will shed new light on the characters’ histories and relationships. Here’s what we can expect:

“Gravity,” a conversation between Phastos and Jack

“Nostalgia,” Sprite and Makkari’s thoughts on humankind as they study the ruins of Babylon

“Movies,” a scene in which Gilgamesh and Kingo bond over movies they’ve loved over the years

“Small Talk,” Sprite’s confrontation with Dane over his relationship with Sersei

If you can’t wait to get your hands on Eternals and all that juicy new content, don’t worry—February 15 is fast approaching!

