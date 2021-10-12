Character Posters, Behind the Scenes Looks, and More for Marvel’s Eternals

Slowly but surely, we’re getting ready for Chloé Zhao’s debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe with Eternals—apparently a look all the way back to the creation of the universe and the characters who have secretly been there through it all, watching and stepping in when they were allowed. We’re finally getting to see Gemma Chan, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, and the wonderfully talented cast of Eternals take their Marvel stand.

In a new featurette, we got to see a look behind the scenes, with Zhao directing and Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige talking about the importance of these characters. More than that, we also got Angelina Jolie talking about how important this movie is and how people all around the world are going to see themselves as superheroes for the first time.

New Eternals character posters are out, too:

#Sersi Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/RilTsyZ1Ih pic.twitter.com/F0oGDStXUC — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 11, 2021

#Ikaris Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/RilTsyZ1Ih pic.twitter.com/ZCEFImG24J — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 11, 2021

#Makkari Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/RilTsyZ1Ih pic.twitter.com/LPRYtjyU6E — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 11, 2021

#Kingo Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/RilTsyZ1Ih pic.twitter.com/ksHpAgnL7Y — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 11, 2021

#Thena Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/RilTsyZ1Ih pic.twitter.com/8TpkLbAfxw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 11, 2021

#Phastos Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/RilTsyZ1Ih pic.twitter.com/hwuJiwptfc — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 11, 2021

#EternalsGilgamesh Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/RilTsyZ1Ih pic.twitter.com/sgiWEZRidU — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 11, 2021

#Ajak Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/RilTsyZ1Ih pic.twitter.com/qqmr4owJen — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 11, 2021

#Druig Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/RilTsyZ1Ih pic.twitter.com/Sj1wt611s4 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 11, 2021

#EternalsSprite Take a look at the brand new character posters for Marvel Studios’ #Eternals and experience the film only in theaters November 5. Get Tickets NOW: https://t.co/RilTsyZ1Ih pic.twitter.com/E1LaunPqAV — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) October 11, 2021

Black Knight won’t appear, though—yet.

We also learned a bit more about Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman in the film. Producer Nate Moore let us know that the hope of seeing his alter ego of Black Knight in Eternals is gone—though the future is still wide open.

“We think he’s interesting and a great character and actually Kit Harington, who just wrapped yesterday, was fantastic, but we very much explore the relationship between Dane Whitman and Sersi, which is again something for comic readers,” Moore said during a set visit shared by ComicBook.com. He also went on, saying, “You won’t see the Ebony Blade in this movie. He’s not going to be a Black Knight necessarily, but that is something that we get to play with down the road.”

This did a great job of getting me even more excited about Eternals, something that I thought was impossible. But getting to see each of our heroes come into their own and embraced in the MCU through Chloé Zhao’s vision? That’s going to be amazing!

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]