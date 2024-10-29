‘ESH. You are treating your wife like a child’: An AITA proves everyone can suck

On the rare occasion, a Reddit post on the Am I The Asshole? subreddit is just filled with everyone being the asshole. This is one of those times.

A post labeled “Everyone Sucks” details a situation where a wife and her husband got in a fight and it resulted in her being treated like a child. To be fair, her reaction was also childish. But the entire situation just screams adults who don’t know how to talk to each other. The post started with the husband talking about how his wife and his sister don’t get along. The reason? He gives his sister money when she asks and buys her things she needs.

While explaining that he sent his wife’s birthday gift to his sister’s house to keep it secret in the post, he didn’t tell his wife that. So she saw a text from his sister about getting packages and assumed that he spent money on his sister again. The two fought and he decided to cancel his wife’s birthday dinner and return her gifts as a result.

Look: That’s drastic. This situation is one of those rare cases where everyone does, in fact, suck. Because this man’s wife is too worried about what he does with his money (he made it clear his sister pays him back and he only uses his own money) but he also lashed out at he like he was her father. The sister is also not innocent in this situation because if she knew it was causing an issue for her brother, she’d maybe talk to the wife and apologize.

People are pointing out that he is treating his wife poorly

There is plenty of wrong doing in this situation. But how the husband reacted to his wife’s anger is a lot. “You are treating your wife like a child who needs to be punished because she said something that you didn’t like,” one user wrote in the comments and that really is the issue.

They went on to point out that the husband didn’t react in a helpful way. “You should have acted like an adult, and had a calm discussion where you expressed your feelings about wife’s comments. Instead, you are being high-handed and patronizing.”

The situation is two-fold. The sister and the wife shouldn’t be acting the way they are towards each other. But the fact that this man decided his wife’s reaction warranted canceling her birthday was too extreme and childish. From what it seems, the sister is just not as well off as her brother. So he helps her. But it does also seem like his wife sees the situation differently.

At the end of the day, these people need to talk to each other like adults. Because what this reaction boils down to is two adult individuals who would rather just lash out in their marriage instead of…deal with it like people who love each other. If anything, the sister is kind of innocent in this entire situation. All she did was help her brother out and got roped into being called a “leach.”

