Erika Ishii is rightfully blocking men on Twitter over ‘Ghost of Yotei’ outrage

The ‘anti-woke’ crowd has been coming after video games, and The Ghost of Yotei is just their latest victim. Erika Ishii, the voice actor of the game’s main character, took preemptive steps to reduce future harassment.

Ishii has been blocking several men on Twitter, and they’re mad about it. Several of these Twitter users are perplexed that Ishii would block them, despite engaging in demeaning talking points. One of those blocked by Ishii resents that Atsu is a female warrior. He adds that he’s “sick of the girl boss narrative,” as if this is the only game involving samurai that he can play. Additionally, female warriors did exist as early as the Kamakura Period. It wouldn’t be inaccurate to have a female warrior as the protagonist of a story that happens in the year 1603.

Unfortunately, the same sentiment has been parroted on Instagram. Even worse is that some called the newest character a “shemale” to express dissatisfaction over Atsu, the game’s lead character. These users have been blocked by Ishii, and those who were known to express the same misogynistic points in the past were also blocked. The blocked users ranged from video game critics to small-time Twitter accounts.

Ishii’s move makes one thing clear: she isn’t going to tolerate harassment. Exposure to different ideas and opinions is a choice. Ishii is within her rights to block opinions she never asked for. Nevertheless, disrespect shouldn’t predicate any discussion. Users have already raged at the fact that Atsu from the video game is a woman. They’re even more frustrated that Ishii is openly progressive. Ironically, these enraged men act as if they’re the target market of the game.

It’s their loss

If a female protagonist is enough to trigger them into screaming ‘woke,’ then this isn’t the game for them. They can always play Sengoku Basara if they want an “accurate” rundown of history. I’m sure they’ll have fewer issues with horses that have motorcycle handlebars than playing as a female protagonist.

Jokes aside, The Ghost of Yotei looks promising with its stunning visuals and brand new storyline. Despite the negative discourse and the attacks on Ishii’s character, the anticipation surrounding the game hasn’t died down.

