Eric Kripke Talks SHOCKING MCU Cameo in ‘The Boys’ Season 3

Season 3 of Amazon Prime’s The Boys is chockful of twists, surprises, and celebrity cameos. But one cameo in the first episode is especially surprising, as a familiar face from the Marvel cinematic universe shows up to play. The reveal comes during the film premiere of Dawn of the Seven, the Zack Snyder’s Justice League-inspired film that features Homelander (Antony Starr), Queen Maeve (Dominique McElligott) , Starlight (Erin Moriarty), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), and Black Noir (Nathan Mitchell), with Seth Rogen as the voice of Translucent (RIP) banding together to fight Nazi baddie Stormfront (Aya Cash).

***SPOILER ALERT: DO NOT read further unless you want to be spoiled for episode 1, season 3 of The Boys. We also spoil the mid-credits sequence of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness FYI.***

We’re Serious…

Since Stormfront was violently dispatched in the season 2 finale of The Boys, Vought had to cast an actress to play the character in the film. And they landed on Charlize Theron! The Oscar winner stops by for a brief cameo, where she attempts to sway former lover Homelander to the dark side. Homelander replies by calling her a “Nazi bitch”, a public relations retcon of his devotion to the Third Reich villain.

This marks Theron’s second superhero cameo of the summer, after her mid-credits appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Theron shows up to help Strange at the end of the film as sorceress Clea aka Doctor Clea Strange. A ruler of the Dark Dimension, Clea informs Strange that his dimension-hopping caused an incursion, and opens a portal to the Dark Dimension, inviting him to help her fix it. Theron’s entry into the MCU is a welcome one, and fans are excited to see which Marvel entry she appears in next.

Eric Kripke, the showrunner of The Boys, discussed how Theron’s cameo came to be. He said, “Like most cameos on our show, it follows the rigorous and stringent screening process of whoever returns Seth Rogen’s phone calls, … And to her immense and everlasting credit — she had just made ‘The Long Shot’ with Seth — and to her incredible credit, she agreed to come on and help us out. I actually feel kind of bad about it, because I’m sure he positioned it like, ‘Hey, do us a favor, pop on camera and it’s a cameo.’ Then the next call is our costume designer, ‘OK, you need to come in and we need to design this super suit.’ She shows up on a whole big day of shooting with several camera crews and everything. But she was such an immensely great sport and is so funny. I mean, obviously she’s in comedies, but watching her work up close and in person, the level with which she commits to the most ridiculous dialogue that anyone has ever said, it’s absurd. The heart and soul with which she delivers it is so funny and stunning. We were really lucky to have her.”

As for Theron’s Doctor Strange role, Kripke calls it a funny coincidence, saying “I did not know this ‘Doctor Strange’ thing was happening. My assumption is we asked her before, … But I was in the theater watching ‘Doctor Strange’ with my kids and then that cameo came up and I was like, ‘Yes!’ Anything we can do to draw a line between us and Marvel is a good day.”

