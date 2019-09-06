Things We Saw Today: All Hail Empress Helen Mirren in HBO’s Catherine the Great Trailer

Somehow I had missed the news that the extraordinary Dame Helen Mirren would be playing Catherine the Great in HBO’s eponymous miniseries. This is a stroke of brilliant casting.

Mirren is in fine form in the trailer as Catherine, the uncompromising Empress who ruled Russia from 1762 until her death in 1796. The four-part miniseries focuses on the Empress’s later years and her relationship with lover Grigory “Potemkin Villages” Potemkin, played by Brotherhood‘s Jason Clarke. “She rewrote the rules of governance by a woman,” Mirren said of Catherine’s reign.

Here’s the synopsis from HBO:

Amid scandal, intrigue and immense conflict, Russian empress Catherine the Great (Helen Mirren) develops a unique and devoted relationship with Grigory Potemkin (Jason Clarke) as they overcome their adversaries and serve as the architects of modern-day Russia

This production looks lavish and like no expenses have been spared. I love overly dramatic historical pieces and also Helen Mirren, so I am here for every part of Catherine the Great.

