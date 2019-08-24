comScore
Things We Saw Today: Here’s a First Look at Emma Stone as Cruella De Vil

Plus Princess Peach, John Carpenter, and more!

by | 6:24 pm, August 24th, 2019

emma stone as cruella de vil

There’s no shortage of news coming out of the D23 Expo, but we’re pretty excited about the first image from Disney’s upcoming Cruella. Emma Stone will play a young version of the villainous fur enthusiast from 101 Dalmatians in the upcoming origin story. Stone takes over for Glenn Close, who previously played the role in the 1996 live action film.

The film follows young Cruella as she makes her way through London during the punk scene of the 1970s. The film also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry, and is directed by Craig Gillespie (I, Tonya). A shameless cash grab from Disney? Surely. But Stone is rocking that wig.

(via Variety, image: Disney)

  • Dwayne Johnon and Emily Blunt set sail on Disney’s Jungle Cruise movie. (via Hero Complex)
  • Tom Holland and Kevin Feige weigh in on the Spideypocalypse. (via io9)
  • John Carpenter talks the future of the Halloween franchise. (via Syfy Wire)
  • Disney’s Lady and the Tramp gets its first trailer, and man are those rescue doggos cute:

  • Always be yourself … unless you can be Patrick Swayze in Road House. (via Pajiba)
  • Shout out to one of the originals, Princess Peach in Super Mario Bros. 2. (via Kotaku)
  • Rolling into the weekend like these tumbling air mattresses:

How are you spending this Saturday, Mary Suevians?

