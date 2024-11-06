‘You helped sell out America’: Elon Musk plays the far-right card in a last-ditch effort to save Trump

Look, does anyone really think Elon Musk isn’t a nazi at this point? If anyone needed even more proof, Musk has now promoted extreme far-right conspiracy group Qanon.

Since Trump’s rise to presidency back in 2016, Musk has been pretty hard at work throwing full support behind a dedicated fascist. As Wired reports, Elon has done such support like showing up to Trump rallies, tweeting propaganda about how the Democrats will ruin America, and so on. Given that Musk is a hardcore conservative, it makes sense why he’d worship Trump. And now Elon has gone even more mask off by throwing full support behind the biggest far-right coalition in America: Qanon.

⚠️⚠️⚠️ WARNING: ELON MUSK HAS JUST ENDORSED Q !!!



ARE YOU READY ??? https://t.co/2QtkYgcjXW — Q ™️ (@QTHESTORMM) November 5, 2024

Yeah, that’s one of the weirdest memes we’ve ever seen not going to lie. The video Elon tweeted is a bizarre 4chan alt-right mish-mash of Trump-related images and footage set to Van Halen’s “Jump.” I’m guessing because Jump sounds like “Trump” and also boomers love dad rock. Not gonna lie, folks, this seems pretty damning. It’s not like it’s all too surprising, given Elon’s long history of supporting the far right, but this is basically naked enthusiasm for the same group responsible for a lot of ongoing genocide and the Jan 6 attempted insurrection.



As said by Britannica, Qanon first came about on 2017 from 4chan, led by a mysterious user named Q who is the group’s leader and for that it is named. The group’s primary dedication is pushing as much conspiracy theories as possible to venerate Trump. Hopefully, Elon leaves the news media soon, and we can all return back to some sense of normalcy.

