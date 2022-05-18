Elon Musk Comes Out as Republican, Surprising No One

Elon Musk, SpaceX founder and Kirkland’s Signature Tony Stark, has made a shocking announcement: He’s leaving the Democratic party and will now support Republicans. Wow. Who could have predicted that a self-indulgent billionaire, whose fortune comes from Apartheid-era emerald mines, would be conservative? Mind. Blown. Musk tweeted, “In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party. But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican. Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold …”

In the past I voted Democrat, because they were (mostly) the kindness party.



But they have become the party of division & hate, so I can no longer support them and will vote Republican.



Now, watch their dirty tricks campaign against me unfold … 🍿 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

Musk, who HATES the attention, is especially upset that his car company Tesla was kicked out of the S&P 500 ESG Index over claims of racial discrimination and crashes linked to its autopilot vehicles. Musk responded on Twitter writing, “ESG is a scam. It has been weaponized by phony social justice warriors.” Yes, those pesky SJWs, who want people treated equally in the workplace and autopiloted cars not to crash and explode. Damn you, liberal scum!

And much like his fellow Republicans, Musk is an ardent proponent of free speech … for racist, insurrectionist-inciting demagogues. During his much-publicized purchase of Twitter (which at this point seems unlikely to happen and was just a ploy for attention), Musk threatened to un-ban Donald Trump. It’s a bold stand for a pioneer like Musk, to look at Twitter and say, “not enough nazis or transphobes!”, but I guess that’s what makes him an iconoclast. Also, interesting how Musk never cared about trans people until his ex-partner Grimes began dating trans whistleblower Chelsea Manning. But I’m sure that’s just a coincidence. After all, who among us hasn’t tried to buy a massive social media platform with undue influence over global democracy after a bad break-up?

Truly, there is nothing more Republican than a wealthy white man who uses his money and influence to oppress others, while simultaneously whining that he’s the victim. Might as well replace the elephant as the Republican symbol and just go with Elon Musk frowning.

Folks quickly took to social media to roast Musk’s obvious political flip-flopping as “Poor Elon” began trending. Good luck Elon, I’m sure you’ll find plenty of environmentally conscious, wealthy republicans just dying to buy your Teslas.

Weird that Elon Musk wants to vote for the party least likely to regulate shitty cars that explode killing everyone inside 🤔 https://t.co/bv0Wv5mlqm — pixelatedboat aka “mr tweets” (@pixelatedboat) May 18, 2022

Donald Trump said neo-nazis were "very fine people," banned travel from certain Muslim countries, and then led a violent insurrection against the US government.



Also, Elon racially segregates his factories. https://t.co/Z0AsZgjn6K — Zimran Jacob (@zimranjacob) May 18, 2022

Poor Elon: I am switching loyalties from the democratic party to the republican party.



Translation: I hate paying my fair share of taxes and love being a transphobic bigot. — Exploding Space Pillow Singh, MD 🌊 (@labyrinthweaver) May 18, 2022

Elon wants so badly to be Bruce Wayne but he’s really just Lex Luthor. — Andrew Wortman 🏳️‍🌈🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@AmoneyResists) May 18, 2022

Does Elon Musk think MAGA is buying his cars? — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) May 18, 2022

my face when Elon 'turned out' to be a Republican pic.twitter.com/Q3wBFaYuQo — Emily Andras (@emtothea) May 18, 2022

I don’t know who started that weird rumor about how Elon likes to have sex with rotted pumpkins but I think it should stop. — Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) May 18, 2022

Elon Musk is what happens when your parents are colonizers, steal a bunch of money, give it to you, and then everyone around you tells you how smart you are. Poor Elon. — Joseph (@jhkayejr) May 18, 2022

(image: Britta Pedersen-Pool/Getty Images)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]