Right now, Twitter is discovering Elmo’s fued with Rocco. The “pet” of Zoe, he’s a constant thorn in Elmo’s side. From taking his cookie to stealing his spot to go on the swing, Rocco seems to just have it out for Elmo, and everyone else wants Elmo to “play along” for Zoe despite Rocco and Zoe constantly getting what they want while Elmo has to suffer.

Even when Elmo tries to just ignore Rocco and not bother, Zoe makes him say hello to a rock, and honestly I am Team Elmo in this situation.

there are tears in my eyes y’all my stomach hurting pic.twitter.com/bbkF9yDZLf — cheye (dr.booty) (@wumbooty) January 4, 2022

Twitter is obsessed with this feud, talking about how Elmo keeps screaming “IT’S A ROCK” whenever Zoe tries to push the Rocco agenda on him.

elmo is fed the fuck up 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/uU9zjJiFkU — Shea Serrano (@SheaSerrano) January 4, 2022

How Zoey?! How?! Tell us how Rocko is gonna eat that oatmeal raisin?!?! pic.twitter.com/h8IlEqijKd — Furious George (@SIR_George_718) January 4, 2022

not rocco pic.twitter.com/cVn4BWvZfu — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) January 4, 2022

elmo and rocco verzuz when — Marika Brownlee (@marikaelon) January 4, 2022

The Elmo vs Rocko saga is one of the most astounding things I’ve ever seen. The funniest part is that Elmo’s never in the wrong, but he keeps getting scolded for not playing along. And Zoe gaslights the crap out of him in every situation. The birthday party was the worst. — nicholas dormihal (@blackheart24601) January 4, 2022

I’m with Elmo on this one. Fuck Rocco he can go to hell https://t.co/l7FOnDvIe8 — 🎅🏿America Is Musty🎅🏿 (@DragonflyJonez) January 4, 2022

You can try to keep your cool or you can embrace the energy of Elmo screaming about his hatred of Rocco. I’d say go full Elmo.

(image: HBO)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

BREAKING: The U.S. tops 1 million Covid infections in 24 hours, doubling the figure from just four days ago and setting a global record https://t.co/ziQHvbm973 — Bloomberg Politics (@bpolitics) January 4, 2022

Gal Gadot knows her “Imagine” video was in poor taste. (via The Week)

California state law now requires grocery stores and other food suppliers to donate all edible food waste to a food bank or food rescue. 🍎🍌🍇🥦🥕🌽 This will reduce food waste and address food insecurity for millions of people. California leads again! — Sasha Renée Pérez (@SashaReneePerez) January 3, 2022

RIP to the Blackberry. (via The Washington Post)

The composer Stephen Lawrence, who wrote music for hundreds of “Sesame Street” songs and served as the music director of the beloved kid’s album, “Free to Be… You and Me,” died on Dec. 30. He was 82.https://t.co/JVl0kwhOrZ — NPR (@NPR) January 3, 2022

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below.

