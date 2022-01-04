Skip to main content

Things We Saw Today: Everyone Is Reveling in Elmo’s Hatred of Rocco, Who Is A ROCK

By Rachel LeishmanJan 4th, 2022, 5:22 pm
 

Elmo screaming at Zoe over Rocco

Right now, Twitter is discovering Elmo’s fued with Rocco. The “pet” of Zoe, he’s a constant thorn in Elmo’s side. From taking his cookie to stealing his spot to go on the swing, Rocco seems to just have it out for Elmo, and everyone else wants Elmo to “play along” for Zoe despite Rocco and Zoe constantly getting what they want while Elmo has to suffer.

Even when Elmo tries to just ignore Rocco and not bother, Zoe makes him say hello to a rock, and honestly I am Team Elmo in this situation.

Twitter is obsessed with this feud, talking about how Elmo keeps screaming “IT’S A ROCK” whenever Zoe tries to push the Rocco agenda on him.

You can try to keep your cool or you can embrace the energy of Elmo screaming about his hatred of Rocco. I’d say go full Elmo.

(image: HBO)

Here are some other stories we saw out there today:

  • Gal Gadot knows her “Imagine” video was in poor taste. (via The Week)

  • RIP to the Blackberry. (via The Washington Post)

Anything we missed out there today, Mary Suevians? Let us know what you saw in the comments below.

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site

 —The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Rachel Leishman - Assistant Editor

Rachel (she/her) is an I, Tonya stan who used to have a poster of Frank Sinatra on her wall as a kid. She loves superheroes, weird musicals, wants Robert Downey Jr. to release a new album, and would sell her soul for Pedro Pascal as Kraven the Hunter. She is Leslie Knope and she's okay with that. Secretly Grogu's mom and Lizzie Olsen's best friend.