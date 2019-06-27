comScore Elizabeth Warren Gets the Meme Treatment | The Mary Sue
Twitter Knows Exactly What Kind of a Person Elizabeth Warren Is

We're memeing basic human decency now.

by | 4:14 pm, June 27th, 2019

Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks to the media in the spin room after the first night of the Democratic presidential debate

In a night of men yelling, Elizabeth Warren stood out amongst her fellow Democratic candidates at last night’s debate for being totally prepared, using her time efficiently, and communicating effectively. She was the paragon of presidentiality, balancing large scope ideas with impeccable professionalism. Her presence was summed up with one tweet that promptly spawned a whole meme.

Oh, you don’t think precision, manners, and respect for the time and effort of others are memeable qualities? They are when Elizabeth Warren exhibits them.

Yes, Warren has the ability to change the country in bold, sweeping ways (hopefully as President, already as a senator) but she also seems like the kind of person who would value those myriad tiny things that make the world easier to live in.

Elizabeth Warren celebrates her competitors’ victories. And that’s not just a meme–She actually did that!

She is that person.

(image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Vivian Kane - Politics Editor

Vivian Kane (she/her) has a lot of opinions about a lot of things. Born in San Francisco and radicalized in Los Angeles, she now lives in Kansas City, Missouri with her husband Brock Wilbur and too many cats.

