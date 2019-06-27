Twitter Knows Exactly What Kind of a Person Elizabeth Warren Is

In a night of men yelling, Elizabeth Warren stood out amongst her fellow Democratic candidates at last night’s debate for being totally prepared, using her time efficiently, and communicating effectively. She was the paragon of presidentiality, balancing large scope ideas with impeccable professionalism. Her presence was summed up with one tweet that promptly spawned a whole meme.

Elizabeth Warren has never gone over her allotted time at a conference. Not even once. — tricia matthew (@triciamatthew) June 27, 2019

Oh, you don’t think precision, manners, and respect for the time and effort of others are memeable qualities? They are when Elizabeth Warren exhibits them.

Elizabeth Warren doesn’t make everyone attend a meeting for business that can get done over email. https://t.co/6epxWxOGAx — Sonja Drimmer (@Sonja_Drimmer) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren always pays for the grad students’ meals https://t.co/rkSPkqESPf — (@prof_gabriele) June 27, 2019

Yes, Warren has the ability to change the country in bold, sweeping ways (hopefully as President, already as a senator) but she also seems like the kind of person who would value those myriad tiny things that make the world easier to live in.

Elizabeth Warren always knows exactly what she wants when she gets to the front of the Starbucks line and never holds everyone else up. https://t.co/rUilaDcbuz — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren has never asked a bartender “what whiskeys do you have?” She’s already checked the shelf. https://t.co/En8zSSh6rq — Merrill Barr (@MerrillBarr) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren always compliments good penmanship. https://t.co/oYPNcRBNhE — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren already has her wallet out when it’s time to pay. She’s never gonna hold everyone up. https://t.co/cb3a6GUgXq — Amanda Deibert ️‍ (@amandadeibert) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren never takes up too much space on the sidewalk or the subway. She checks her own privilege and shares public space. https://t.co/Q15pYVpWEL — Ashley Nicole Black (@ashleyn1cole) June 27, 2019

When Elizabeth Warren takes the last cup of coffee, she always brews a fresh pot. https://t.co/7X5TUxZBwD — Kelly Ellis (@justkelly_ok) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren throws her water away and never has anything in her pockets when she goes through airport security. https://t.co/83MCc19MCX — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren always stands on the right side of the escalator and walks down the left. https://t.co/0Yb4bMUIj5 — Charlotte Clymer️‍ (@cmclymer) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren always allows people with fewer groceries to get in line in front of her. https://t.co/8BlZfur6ww — Kimberley Johnson (@AuthorKimberley) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren is always ready to order when the waiter comes over. https://t.co/8SeOlTLhbA — Sophie Vershbow (@svershbow) June 27, 2019

Elizabeth Warren celebrates her competitors’ victories. And that’s not just a meme–She actually did that!

Castro says he got a text from Warren after the debate telling him “congratulations, you did a good job.” — Alexandra Jaffe (@ajjaffe) June 27, 2019

She is that person.

Team Warren is confident enough in their platform that they can give credit where it‘s due instead of taking credit for everybody else’s ideas. It’s really refreshing. — Adam Best (@adamcbest) June 27, 2019

(image: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—