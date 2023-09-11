Eli Roth’s Classic Fake ‘Thanksgiving’ Trailer Has Become a Real Movie

The holidays are a time for reflection or, in the case of slashers, for bloody carnage. Slashers set during a specific holiday are usually a real treat. Instead of characters having fun and enjoying themselves, they are forced to flee for their lives—a feeling plenty of folks can relate to, especially at Thanksgiving time. Eli Roth‘s Thanksgiving is set during the titular holiday, and turkey won’t be the only thing that’s slashed. Here’s everything we know about Roth’s latest horror movie so far.

What is Thanksgiving about?

Thanksgiving is based on a fake trailer Eli Roth directed for Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez’s Grindhouse. It centers on a serial killer whose goal upon slashing his way through a Massachusetts town is to make a carving board out of the bodies. Also, the killer’s name is John Carver. Yes, you read that correctly, my fellow horror fan. The concept alone is very bonkers, but that’s what we’ve come to expect from Roth, director of Hostel and The Green Inferno.

Does Thanksgiving have a release date?

Thanksgiving will hit theaters on November 17.

Is there a trailer for Thanksgiving?

The trailer for Thanksgiving is very different from Roth’s Grindhouse submission, but it still looks like it could end up on a shelf next to copies of Black Christmas and My Bloody Valentine. There are a few glimpses of townspeople, including a cop played by Patrick Dempsey, and the Thanksgiving festivities before the madness. The teaser doesn’t reveal much, but from the moments of violence we do see, it’s clear that there are going to be some over-the-top death scenes and lots of gore—as expected.

Who is in Thanksgiving?

Thanksgiving stars Patrick Dempsey (Grey’s Anatomy), Gina Gershon (Bound), Rick Hoffman (The Bernie Mac Show), and Addison Rae (He’s All That). Roth fans may recall Hoffman, who also narrates the Thanksgiving teaser, from his role in Hostel.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: TriStar Pictures)

