Edward Cullen Twilight Book Midnight Sun Is Officially Coming This Year!

It’s Edward Cullen’s world, and we’ve just been living in it for the last 800 years. For the last decade, I’ve personally been thinking about the Twilight book that never was, since before Edward Cullen-knockoff Christian Grey ever took over everyone’s lives. (Yes, Twilight author Stephanie Meyer was writing Edward’s point-of-view book, Midnight Sun, for at least the last decade and stopped because of a leak and because of 50 Shades of Grey, but I was there for the leak—there for the hope that Edward’s time would still come.)

Now though, it seems as if the internal struggle of the moody vampire we all came to have a crush on will finally get its time to sparkle in the sun.

The official release for the book compares Edward and Bella’s love story to that of Hades and Persephone, and reader, I tell you, I laughed.

In Midnight Sun, Stephenie Meyer transports us back to a world that has captivated millions of readers and, drawing on the classic myth of Hades and Persephone, brings us an epic novel about the profound pleasures and devastating consequences of immortal love.

Here’s the thing about Twilight: I love to hate it—meaning that all my mockery is only out of love, and I really do love it and appreciate the joy it brought me for years. Now that we’re getting Midnight Sun, I’m going to read it and thrive as Edward Cullen literally suffers because he loves Bella and wants to drink her blood so badly … because it’s the greatest thing he’s ever smelled.

While Midnight Sun is a long time coming for many fans, I think it’s going to be an interesting way of looking back on the series all these years later. Look, I’ll be honest: I remember sitting and reading the leaked manuscript for Midnight Sun. I was a proud member of Team Edward, so more Edward content was fine by me.

Now, having the book come out 12 years after Breaking Dawn was released? It feels like a weird step back in time, and honestly, why not? The world is on fire! Let me go back into the Twilight saga with open arms.

I just hope that this means that we’ll eventually get a Midnight Sun movie and get Robert Pattinson back in Edward’s shoes, because that’s really why we’re doing this whole thing, right?

the only edward cullen POV i need is robert pattinson’s dvd commentary #MidnightSun pic.twitter.com/kztXt8TiNF — ✨shane of the dead✨ (@residentcryptid) May 4, 2020

I will sadly be patiently waiting for this book, and I will gladly read it because look, these books are wild. Edward Cullen eats his own baby out of his wife’s stomach. Like, all bets are off, and getting a glimpse into his head? Yes PLEASE.

(image: Summit Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com