Eddie Izzard as Dr. Jekyll? Yes, Please

Comedy and horror fans are in for a treat this spooky season: Doctor Jekyll, a new remake of Robert Louis Stevenson’s classic story “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde,” is coming to theaters in time for Halloween—and the movie stars comedy legend Eddie Izzard.

Fangoria shared a first look at the new movie last May, interviewing director Joe Stephenson. “The film’s tone is a (hopefully) surprising mix of dark humor and suspense that spirals into horror,” Stephenson said. “Even in its darkest moments we give a wink to films of a certain era, and flashes of camp within a dark twisted fairytale combine to make a tone I don’t see much of anymore … and wish I did!”

The original “Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde” tells the story of Dr. Edward Jekyll, who invents a serum to transform himself into a monster, Mr. Edward Hyde, so that he can safely indulge in his worst impulses. Eventually, though, Jekyll starts transforming into Mr. Hyde involuntarily.

In Doctor Jekyll, Dr. Nina Jekyll (Izzard) employs an ex-convict named Rob (Scott Chambers), not knowing that both she and Rob are part of a plot by Jekyll’s alter-ego, Rachel Hyde. According to Empire Magazine, the movie is full of “chaos and weirdness” as Jekyll and Rob try to wrest control Jekyll’s life away from Hyde.

Izzard first came out as trans in 1985, recently taking on the name Suzy while keeping Eddie Izzard as a public name. However, Stephenson told Fangoria that the movie won’t center on transness. “I feel like certain demographics need help seeing past people’s gender identity,” he says. “Nina Jekyll’s trans-ness isn’t everything she is, at all!”

Along with Izzard and Chambers, Doctor Jekyll also stars Lindsay Duncan, Jonathan Hyde, Simon Callow, Isabella Inchbald, Robyn Cara, Morgan Watkins, and Tony Jayawardena.

Dr. Jekyll release date

So when does Dr. Jekyll come out?

Here’s where things get tricky—at least, if you’re in the U.S. The movie is slated for a U.K. release date of October 27, but so far, there’s no word on when the movie will come out in the States.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

(featured image: Hammer Studios/B Good Picture Company)

