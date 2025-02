EDC 2025: Lineup and Tickets for Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas

The Electric Daisy Festival is back in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the Motor Speedway on May 15, 16, and 17. The EDC festival is full of incredible DJs, carnival rides, art installations, and delicious food that you do not want to miss. Continue reading, as we have everything you need to know, from how to buy tickets to information on the Electric Daisy Festival lineup for 2025.

EDC 2025 Tickets

Most EDC tickets are sold out on the website, but fans still have a chance at scoring tickets on StubHub. Ticket prices vary, depending on what kind of ticket you buy. There are individual day passes for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, and also a 3-day pass. See below for the list of tickets and what is all included in each package.

GA Experience Pass – This pass grants you general access to EDC, it includes access to the free carnival rides and games, interactive art installations, and of course, the music.

GA Experience Plus – This pass includes everything the regular GA package has, including, expedited entry, special access to premium restrooms, and a $75 festival merch credit.

VIP – This package includes fast entry into the festival, elevated viewing decks, gourmet food and drip options, and VIP-only activities and entertainment, including a beauty bar.

EDC 2025 Lineup

33 BELOW B2B MPH

6EJOU

????????

ADAM TEN B2B MITA GAMI

ADRENALIZE

AFROJACK

AHEE

AHMED SPINS

AIRRICA

ALESSO

ALEX CHAPMAN + ZOE GITTER

ALIGNMENT

ALISON WONDERLAND B2B KASKADE

ALLEYCVT

ALOK

AMAL NEMER

AMELIE LENS

AMÉMÉ

ANDROMEDIK

ANDY C

ANGEL CANNON

ANNICKA

ANOLUXX

APASHE

ARGY

ARMAND VAN HELDEN

ARMIN VAN BUUREN

ARMNHMR

ARODES

ARTBAT B2B MORTEN

ATLIENS

AVALON

BASSTRIPPER B2B SOTA

BASSWELL

BELTRAN

BEN HEMSLEY

BEN NICKY

BEN STERLING

BICEP PRESENT CHROMA

BIIA

BILLY GILLIES

BISCITS

BLACK TIGER SEX MACHINE

BLOND:ISH

BONTAN B2B CALUSSA

BOYS NOIZE

BRUTALISMUS 3000

CARAVEL

CARLITA

CASPA B2B RUSKO

CERA KHIN

CHAMPION

CHARLOTTE DE WITTE

CHASE & STATUS

CHASEWEST

CHRIS AVANTGARDE

CHYL

CLARA CUVÉ

CLASSMATIC

CLAWZ

CLOONEE

CODE BLACK

COLE KNIGHT

COSMIC GATE

CRANKDAT

D-STURB

DA TWEEKAZ

DANIEL ALLAN

DANNY AVILA

DARREN STYLES

DAVID FORBES

DAVID RUST

DEATH CODE B2B KAMI

DENNIS CRUZ

DEORRO & FRIENDS

DEVIN WILD

DIMENSION

DISCO DOM

DISCO LINES

DISTINCT MOTIVE

DJ ANIME

DJ FUCKOFF

DJ GIGOLA

DJ SNAKE

DOM DOLLA

DRINKURWATER

DUAL DAMAGE

DYLAN BRADY

ELI BROWN

ERIC PRYDZ

EXCISION

FCUKERS (DJ SET)

FISHER

FRANCIS MERCIER

FUNK TRIBU

FURY WITH MC DINO

GESAFFELSTEIN

GIRL MATH (VNSSA B2B NALA)

GORGON CITY

GUDFELLA

HANNAH LAING

HEDEX

HORSEGIIRL

HOT SINCE 82

HUGEL

I HATE MODELS

ILLENIUM B2B SLANDER

INFEKT

INTERPLANETARY CRIMINAL

INVT

INZO

IT’S MURPH

JACKIE HOLLANDER

JAMES HYPE

JESSICA AUDIFFRED B2B LAYZ

KASKADE

KOMPANY

KOROLOVA

KY WILLIAM

KYLE WATSON

LADY FAITH

LAKE HILLS

LAURA VAN DAM

LAUREN MIA

LAVERN

LAYTON GIORDANI

LE YOUTH

LEVEL UP

LEVENKHAN

LEVITY

LF SYSTEM

LIL TEXAS

LINSKA

LIQUID STRANGER

LOSTLY

LOUD LUXURY

MADDIX

MALUGI

MARCO STROUS

MARIE VAUNT

MARLON HOFFSTADT

MARTIN GARRIX

THE MARTINEZ BROTHERS B2B LOCO DICE

MASHA MAR

MATRODA

MAU P

MAX STYLER

MAZ

MCR-T

MEDUZA

MIKE POSNER

MISH

MISS MONIQUE

MIYUKI

MOCHAKK

MR. BROOKS

MRD

NARCISS

NETSKY

NGHTMRE

NICO MORENO

NILS HOFFMANN

NOIZU

NORA EN PURE

ODD MOB

OF THE TREES

OGUZ

OMIKI

OMNOM

OMRI.

ONLYNUMBERS

OPPIDAN

ØTTA

PABLO BOZZI

PAUL OAKENFOLD

POCKET B2B SAM BINGA

PROSPA B2B JOSH BAKER

PRYDA

RAECOLA

RAY VOLPE

RAYRAY

RESTRICTED

REZZ

RIORDAN

RIOT TEN

RL GRIME

ROOLER

ROSSI.

RUDIM3NTAL

RZRKT B2B VASTIVE

SAMPLIFIRE

SARA LANDRY

SELECTIVE RESPONSE

SHADES

SHLØMO

SHOWTEK (HARDSTYLE SET)

SIDEPIECE

SIMULA

SKEPTA

SKREAM B2B PARTIBOI69

SLUGG

SOOTHSLAYER

SOSA

SPACE 92 X POPOF PRESENT: TURBULENCES

STELLER

SUB ZERO PROJECT

SULLIVAN KING

SVDDEN DEATH

TAPE B

TCHAMI X MALAA (NO REDEMPTION)

TDJ

TIËSTO

TOKIMONSTA

TORREN FOOT

TRANCE WAX

TRIVECTA

TRUTH

TWENTY SIX

VICTOR RUIZ

VILLAGER

VINI VICI

VINTAGE CULTURE

VNSSA

WAKYIN

WALKER & ROYCE

X CLUB.

XANDRA

YDG

YELLOW CLAW

YOJI BIOMEHANIKA

YOSUF

