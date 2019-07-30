Things We Saw Today: Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie Get Thirsty

Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie doing anything together is a recipe for a great time, but reading thirst tweets? Even better. The two stars of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier took San Diego Comic-Con by storm and, in doing so, sent the fans into a tizzy. Thirst tweets from our favorite boys from the MCU? What could possibly go wrong?

In a surprising turn of events, Sebastian Stan and Anthony Mackie did not mention Tom Holland once in the video. The couch debate came up but no Holland shame so, they’re growing.

While fun, the problem is more that these are … very tame thirst tweets, by thirst tweet standards? Remember when M’Baku was blowing out m’backs? That was even on the tame side compared to how stan Twitter can get down and dirty. Fans took to Twitter to point this out too because, let’s be real, the best kind of thirst tweets are the ones that are blurred out that they’re so dirty.

stan twitter: sebastian stan come dick me down with your massive member while i’m tied down to the bed unable to do anything as you pound into me thirst tweets: sebastian stan is thicc — kara (@captjackscn) July 30, 2019

everyone else’s sebastian stan’s

thirst tweets vs. thirst tweets pic.twitter.com/YLLD5YHbZG — 🥀 (@avengermemes) July 30, 2019

me @ myself cause i expected to see the hardcore thirst tweets in the mackie and sebastian stan thirst tweets vidpic.twitter.com/3WRuIJbaSA — bonky saw ffh ✪ (@ilovebonky3000) July 30, 2019

Can we get a re-do? Who picked these tweets because breaking someone like a pistachio was tame and cute. All it did was teach us that Sebastian Stan says “pistachio” in a cute little way.

(image: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney)

