Things We Saw Today: Eat French Fries, Be a Superhero

In the wake of coronavirus, people all over the world are being asked to make sacrifices. We’ve been called upon to stay at home, to practice social distancing, and to wear masks when venturing out in public. It is inconvenient and wearying, but we have to do what we can to protect one another. But now, Belgium is calling on its citizens to perform a new act of heroism: eating more fries.

Belgium is currently struggling with a surplus of potatoes due to COVID-19. Fries or “frites” are a popular snack staple at restaurants and cafes. But since everyone is staying at home, the potatoes are piling up. Romain Cools, secretary general of Belgian potato industry body Belgapom, has said that nearly 750,000 tons of potatoes will likely go unprocessed due to the pandemic.

“We’re working with supermarkets to see whether we can launch a campaign asking Belgians to do something for the sector by eating fries — especially frozen fries — twice a week during the coronavirus crisis,” said Cools. “What we are trying to do is to avoid food waste, because every lost potato is a loss.”

And Belgium isn’t the only country suffering from a potato surplus:

Farmers in Idaho are dumping their potatoes. 😢 I went to Picabo today to see the discarded pile (and pick up a bagful). Commercial demand has fallen, and there is no market for the extra potatoes. 🥔 pic.twitter.com/7MLLeIigmC — Molly Page (@idahomolly) April 23, 2020

Shakespeare once said, “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.” And since it’s #NationalSuperheroDay, I can think of nothing more heroic than firing up the fryer and indulging in some french fries.

No one said being a hero would be easy. But they never said it would be so, so crispy and delicious.

(via CNBC, image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

