comScore

Things We Saw Today: Eat French Fries, Be a Superhero

Plus Dr. Fauci, mummies, and more!

By Chelsea SteinerApr 28th, 2020, 5:56 pm

french fries

In the wake of coronavirus, people all over the world are being asked to make sacrifices. We’ve been called upon to stay at home, to practice social distancing, and to wear masks when venturing out in public. It is inconvenient and wearying, but we have to do what we can to protect one another. But now, Belgium is calling on its citizens to perform a new act of heroism: eating more fries.

Belgium is currently struggling with a surplus of potatoes due to COVID-19. Fries or “frites” are a popular snack staple at restaurants and cafes. But since everyone is staying at home, the potatoes are piling up. Romain Cools, secretary general of Belgian potato industry body Belgapom, has said that nearly 750,000 tons of potatoes will likely go unprocessed due to the pandemic.

“We’re working with supermarkets to see whether we can launch a campaign asking Belgians to do something for the sector by eating fries — especially frozen fries — twice a week during the coronavirus crisis,” said Cools. “What we are trying to do is to avoid food waste, because every lost potato is a loss.”

And Belgium isn’t the only country suffering from a potato surplus:

Shakespeare once said, “Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon them.” And since it’s #NationalSuperheroDay, I can think of nothing more heroic than firing up the fryer and indulging in some french fries.

No one said being a hero would be easy. But they never said it would be so, so crispy and delicious.

(via CNBC, image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

  • Mummies were discovered in a burial shaft in Egypt, might as well open them, what’s the worst that could happen? (via CNN)
  • Desperate for a haircut? Here are some tips to DIY at home. (via NPR)
  • Trump is angry at republicans, what else is new? (via Vanity FairFair)
  • Here’s the season 2 teaser for Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts:

  • Facebook is launching paid livestreams for musicians and other creators. (via Variety)
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci enjoyed Brad Pitt’s impression of him. (via Variety)
  • It’s not easy being handsome:

  • We love us some Supernatural bloopers!

What are you snacking on, Mary Suevians?

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com

Filed Under:

Follow The Mary Sue:

Chelsea Steiner

Chelsea was born and raised in New Orleans, which explains her affinity for cheesy grits and Britney Spears. She currently lives in sunny Los Angeles, with her husband and two poorly behaved rescue dogs. She is a former roller derby girl and a black belt in Judo, so she is not to be trifled with. She loves the word “Jewess” and wishes more people used it to describe her.