Things We Saw Today: Dune Moves to 2021, Fear for the Future of Movie Theaters Is Very Real

Dune was one of the only “big” films still left in the 2020 line-up, but with movie theaters closing down again and coronavirus cases on the rise in the United States, they’ve officially given the Denis Villeneuve film an October 1, 2021 release date—the same date that The Batman currently holds (meaning that will also probably change soon).

But what does this latest delay mean for movies? It means that Wonder Woman 1984 is probably going to be delayed again, and it also means that movie theaters, now more than ever, need support in order to open back up at some point in the future. Sure, in the grand scheme of things, it might seem silly to worry about movie theaters, but you have to also think about the thousands of people employed by Regal, AMC, smaller indie theaters, and more throughout the world. It isn’t just about going to the cinemas. It’s about the amount of people who will be out of work because of this situation we’re all in.

Directors are trying to get funding from the government to help cinemas, and they should. At this point, the government (in the United States) is one of the main reasons why these theaters haven’t been able to reopen. We have a problem with COVID-19 in this country that is only now being taken seriously by many Republicans because it’s knocking at their front door. But over 200,000 Americans have died because of this virus, and with us all being stuck in lockdown for the last seven months because of our government’s inability to do anything to help, movie theaters are struggling to even comprehend how they’d reopen.

So yeah, it sucks for us, as fans, that all these movies are being delayed, but there has to be something done to help theaters and those who work in them—without just trying to force them back to work—especially since the government is willingly bailing out major corporations that, frankly, don’t need the help (like airlines and Shake Shack, who at least returned the money they were given).

Movie theaters are an important part of our world, even if it seems silly to think about them that way, and to be honest, I want my niece (and future children) to get to go to theaters and experience the magic of seeing a movie with a bunch of strangers.

(image: Warner Bros.)

