Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho Was Everyone’s MVP in Dune

I went into Dune knowing very little. I knew there were sandworms and spice and that Timothée Chalamet was the son of Oscar Isaac, but that’s about it. So color me surprised when the best character in the entire thing was Jason Momoa’s Duncan Idaho. Now, most of the time, Jason Momoa is the best, but that’s just because it’s Jason Momoa. I wasn’t expecting this level of awesomeness, though, and it is absolutely incredible seeing him shine as Idaho.

Momoa’s performance has also made waves on the internet.

Who is Duncan Idaho?

In Dune, Duncan Idaho is a swordmaster and a good friend to Paul Atreides, as well as one of Leto Atreides’ most trusted men. At one point in the movie, Jason Momoa sees Timothée Chalamet, after having been separated, and literally picks him up and spins him around. Like, in what world were we going to come out of seeing Dune and not love the dynamic between Duncan Idaho and Paul?

At one point in Dune, Timothée Chalamet is lifted into the air by Jason Momoa and that’s just important to me pic.twitter.com/sXY6b0ClBI — it was rachatha all along (@RachelLeishman) October 29, 2021

But sadly, as fans of Dune know *SPOILERS*, Paul’s dream about Duncan became a reality when he sacrificed himself so Paul and Lady Jessica could escape to go and find the Fremen. He fought off the Sardaukar and truly showed his power by killing 19 of them in a bloody battle that let Paul and Jessica leave, but ultimately ended in his death.

Worried about his future after … all that? Don’t be! When I started looking into him, I discovered the cloning aspect of his story, so I’m happy to report that we’ll probably see Jason Momoa as Duncan again in the Denis Villeneuve Dune-iverse, and that’s good for me and the rest of the internet that has clung to him.

Twitter loves Duncan Idaho

Now, Twitter often loves a character and then forgets about them within a few days, but Duncan Idaho seems to have a staying power online. We’re all fascinated by this character and, according to our own Kaila Hale-Stern, that’s something that has existed for fans of the book series, as well. We all just love Duncan and want to talk about him, and can you blame us?

Dune: “People use space drugs to travel through space and gain super powers” Me: “Alright” Dune: “Space drugs are only on a dirt planet with giant worms and also the new space messiah” Me: “Pretty reasonable” Dune: “There’s a character named Duncan Idaho” Me: “okay hold on — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) October 24, 2021

Long have I loved Duncan Idaho, and I’m delighted that they got him right. — Gennifer Hutchison (@GennHutchison) October 26, 2021

Duncan Idaho is real and he’s strong and he’s my friend — skelleyton ☠️ (@sixthbennettsis) November 2, 2021

Still can’t believe there’s a real character in Dune named Duncan Idaho. It’s so badass. It’s so Jason Momoa. pic.twitter.com/WXJS2gxyYH — Trey (@TheTreyinator) November 2, 2021

America runs on Duncan Idaho pic.twitter.com/EJhBwqll4f — Dunkin Idahonuts (@thomdunn) October 27, 2021

“But what is Dune if not Duncan Idaho persevering?” pic.twitter.com/tiNWLJJ17s — Curt Wedin (@CurtWedin) October 27, 2021

Where’s my crossover with Duncan Idaho and pic.twitter.com/wmKn4bG8jN — Phil Pirrello (@PhilPirrello) October 27, 2021

i loved duncan idaho. jason momoa could be named dunkin’ donut and i’d still think he was a bad ass. pic.twitter.com/sMCTxeDDII — Z☠️E (@Zo_bo_fo_sho) October 24, 2021

jason momoa playing duncan idaho sent me down a rabbit trail where i found out he grew up in iowa. i literally just assumed he was from new zealand this entire time. — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) October 31, 2021

Duncan Idaho the moment Paul landed on Arrakis. pic.twitter.com/fYCFDRFTM9 — ✨ FILM DAZE ✨ (@filmdaze) October 25, 2021

Any time Paul Atreides sees Duncan Idaho. pic.twitter.com/C6vyEpzQGX — Tom Caswell (@GreatBriTom) October 25, 2021

my own private duncan idaho pic.twitter.com/g87hs4lOxl — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) October 25, 2021

This is now a Duncan Idaho stan account.

