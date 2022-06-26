The second part of season 4 of Netflix’s Stranger Things premieres on July 1st with two super-sized final chapters. Episodes 8 and 9 will likely bring the various cast members back to Hawkins to help Eleven defeat the season’s Big Bad Vecna. It’s been a long wait for season 4 which, thanks to delays, dropped nearly 3 years after season 3. Hopefully audiences won’t have to wait as long for the show’s fifth and final season. Details of season 5 are under wraps, but series creators Ross and Matt Duffer aka the Duffer Brothers have teased that the season will include a time jump to 1987 or 1989.

But season five won’t be the last entry into the Stranger Things universe. Netflix and the Duffers are working on a spin-off series, which has yet to be formally announced. But the Duffers said that they likely wouldn’t start working on the spin-off until they wrap their efforts on season 5. In an interview with Variety, Ross Duffer said, “There’s a version of it developing in parallel [to season 5], but they would never shoot it parallel, … I think actually we’re going to start delving into that soon as we’re winding down and finishing these visual effects, Matt and I are going to start getting into it.”

Matt added, “The reason we haven’t done anything is just because you don’t want to be doing it for the wrong reasons, and it was just like, ‘Is this something I would want to make regardless of it being related to Stranger Things or not?’ And definitely. Even if we took the Stranger Things title off of it, I’m so, so excited about it. But it is not… It’s going to be different than what anyone is expecting, including Netflix.”

While Netflix hasn’t confirmed the spin-off, it’s an easy sell. After all, why wouldn’t they want to franchise one of their flagship series? In the meantime, we’ll likely find out little about the series, as the Duffers seem focused (and rightly so) on their fifth season of Stranger Things.

