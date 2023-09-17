Drew Barrymore Pauses Talk Show Return After Massive Backlash

Geriatric millennials breathed a sigh of relief today, as iconic actor Drew Barrymore announced that she would not be bringing back The Drew Barrymore Show in the midst of the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike. Barrymore caused a huge outrage when she announced plans to return to her popular daytime talk show without her writing staff, who are guild members. Fans and members of both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA (of which Barrymore is a member) called the actor out for scabbing and weakening the dual ongoing strikes. Barrymore announced her change of heart on her Instagram account, writing,

“I have listened to everyone, and I am making the decision to pause the show’s premiere until the strike is over. I have no words to express my deepest apologies to anyone I have hurt and, of course, to our incredible team who works on the show and has made it what it is today. We really tried to find our way forward. And I truly hope for a resolution for the entire industry very soon.”

While Barrymore isn’t the only daytime talk show breaking the strike, she came under fire due to both her A-list status and her previous vocal support of both strikes. She declined to host the MTV Movie & TV Awards earlier this year in support of the WGA strike. In response, Barrymore (a universally beloved personality) was heavily criticized and was uninvited from hosting the National Book Awards.

Doubling down on her decision in a rambling Instagram video, Barrymore stated, “I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn’t a PR-protected situation and I would take full responsibility for my actions.” She added, “There are so many reasons why this is so complex and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anyone. That’s not who I am.” She later deleted the video.

While many are still (understandably) mad at Barrymore, she made the right decision. And it seems she genuinely thought that bringing her series back was the right call, in terms of supporting her crew. After all, when someone messes up, the best they can do is listen, reflect, and make things right. I mean, if she REALLY wanted to make things right she could make a donation to the entertainment strike funds. She can also afford to pay the salaries of her writers AND staff as well. Because apologies are great, but restitution is even better.

*Returns to natural state of loving Drew Barrymore and wishing she would direct another movie* — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) September 17, 2023

