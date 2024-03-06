Dreamworks’ ‘Wild’ Sci-Fi Movie Looks Ready To Cap Off a Stellar Year

Having kicked the year off with the delightfully subversive Orion and the Dark before closing in on entry number four of the widely acclaimed Kung Fu Panda franchise shortly after (which looks all but ready to follow in the footsteps of its predecessors), DreamWorks looks to be in the midst of a year for the books.

Recommended Videos

And it looks like the storied animation studio has been cooking up quite a feast for their closing film of 2024’s slate in The Wild Robot, a sci-fi drama heading to theaters this fall. So, let’s break this down.

What is The Wild Robot about?

Based on Peter Brown’s award-winning children’s book series of the same name, The Wild Robot follows the plight of the high-tech automaton Rozzum 7134 (a.k.a. Roz), who mysteriously washes up on the shores of a lush island, the flora and fauna of which Roz ends up taking to with the utmost curiosity, especially the gosling Brightbill, who she effectively adopts. But when her creators descend upon the island with their robot army to bring Roz back to civilization, she and her new animal friends must do everything in their power to halt the ensuing destruction.

Who stars in The Wild Robot?

(Universal Pictures)

Academy Award winner Lupita Nyong’o (Us, A Quiet Place: Day One) loans her voice to Roz, while Kit Connor (Heartstopper) portrays Brightbill. The cast only gets more stacked from there, with Pedro Pascal, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Catherine O’Hara, Mark Hamill, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames also among its ranks.

Chris Sanders helms the film from a script of his own making, with a score from Kris Bowers (Chevalier, Origin, The Color Purple) rounding out The Wild Robot‘s wickedly impressive artistic team.

When will The Wild Robot release?

(Universal Pictures)

The Wild Robot is scheduled to hit theaters on September 20, 2024.

(featured image: Universal Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]