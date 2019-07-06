Things We Saw Today: Sia’s Kung Fu Musical Dragon Spring Phoenix Rise Is a Thing That’s Happening

How’s this for a Mad Libs-inspired sentence: Sia and Kung Fu Panda writers Jonathan Aibel and Glenn Berger have collaborated on Dragon Spring Phoenix Rise, a “futuristic kung fu musical” inspired by Bruce Lee. The kung fu musical (kung fusical?) is currently playing at The Shed in Manhattan Hudson Yard.

The synopsis for the show tells “the story of a secret sect in Flushing, Queens, that possesses the magical power to extend human life, and the twin brother and sister caught in the struggle to control it.” The show is directed by Chen Shi-Zheng (Dark Matter), and if all these elements seem like they don’t quite mesh together well … that’s because they don’t.

Jesse Green of the New York Times described the show as “Usually when I see an awful show I try to understand what happened. What were the authors trying to accomplish? What experience did they mean to impart, what feelings did they hope to arouse? I mean beyond those I scrawled in my notebook during Dragon Spring Phoenix Rise, which opened at the Shed on Thursday: experiences like ‘Huh?’ and feelings like ‘Get me out of here.'”

Theatermania called the show “Cirque du Soleil’s Low-Rent Cousin” while /Film’s Caroline Cao called it “This mishmash of creative decisions results in such a half-hearted experiment. If I desired my share of kung fu entertainment in abstracted realms, I should have watched movies like Hero or House of Flying Daggers.”

And here’s the thing: people like Sia, they like martial arts, they like musicals. But some flavors just don’t taste right together. Have you seen Dragon Spring Phoenix Rise? What did you think?

Sophie Turner is here for Alex Morgan’s World Cup tea drinking shenanigans:

.@alexmorgan13 said her tea celebration was inspired by Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner. Turner showed her support and gave the haters the tea 🍵 🍷 pic.twitter.com/RtVIKrnLFS — ESPN (@espn) July 5, 2019 Zack Snyder confirms the existence of his cut of Justice League, but says its release is up to Warner Bros. (via ScreenRant)

Is this a prop from Midsommar or a haunted statue of Melania Trump in Slovenia? Sevnica (Slovenia) (AFP) – After Melania cake, Melania honey, and even Melania slippers, the Slovenian hometown of the US first lady will now boast a statue of its most famous daughter — albeit one that has faced decidedly mixed reviews.https://t.co/zw9ObtW4nL pic.twitter.com/Tu5nOC7PQQ — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) July 5, 2019

How are you spending your holiday weekend, Mary Suevians?

