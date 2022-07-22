Last year, Dragon Ball: The Breakers was announced as a surprising entry to the ongoing Dragon Ball library of video games. Unlike other games where you take control of a powerful warrior and beat the crap out of your opponent, Dragon Ball: The Breakers has you controlling one of several survivors who’re trying to escape whatever villain was on the loose. Much like Dead by Daylight and Friday the 13th, one person is controlling the villain (called The Raider) while seven other players are the survivors.

As the newest trailer reveals, those “training to beat Goku” shirts led to jack and shit. You don’t stand a chance against Frieza and his many forms so your only option is to run… and flirt? Well yeah, you gotta distract him somehow, right?

Where does the flirting come in?

After we get the distressing cutscene of a survivor trying (and failing) to rescue a Namekian child, we see gameplay footage showing everyone frantically trying to survive. It’s mostly a montage of escape attempts, but there are also moments of survivors trying to distract Frieza so they themselves can get away or someone can come and help a friend. One example of this is a player using Tien’s “Solar Flare” to limit Frieza’s visibility while someone else runs over to help a fallen survivor.

There’s also the ability to flirt – at least if you’re Bulma. I’m not sure if this is a technique that everyone can use (it should be), but there’s a moment where Bulma’s running away from Frieza, stops, and wiggles her butt. A pink haze surrounds her and Frieza pauses. Now, we don’t actually see what happens next because it cuts to a scene of her zipping off on a motor vehicle, so I have no idea if this tactic works or what it actually does to Frieza. Does he get heart eyes? Does he get dizzy? Does it not work on him at all?

Will it work for a longer period of time if it’s Yamcha?

When’s the release date?

(Image: Bandai Namco)

Dragon Ball: The Breakers will be released on October 14, 2022. Preorders for the game are available along with sign-ups for the closed network test.

(Featured image: Toei Animation/edit by Briana Lawrence)

