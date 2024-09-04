EXCLUSIVE: The trailer for Abigail Thorn’s ‘Dracula’s Ex-Girlfriend’ is here!

What’s worse than seeing your ex around town? That ex being Dracula. A trailer for the new Nebula original film, Dracula’s Ex-Girlfriend is here and we’re excited to share the trailer!

Dracula’s Ex-Girlfriend is written by Abigail Thorn and directed by Valentina Vee. The film is pretty straight forward. Dracula’s ex meets up with his more recent ex girlfriend and we get a glimpse into the kind of vampire he made her out to be. Starring Morgana Ignis, Abigail Thorn, and Brandon Rogers, it looks like a perfect dark and twisted look at trauma and shared pain through the lens of Dracula’s exes.

Writer and star, Abigail Thorn, is excited for audiences to get to experience her new film. “Dracula’s Ex-Girlfriend is about two women dealing with their asshole ex, a universally relatable experience,” Thorn said. “But it’s also about abuse and the way we process trauma; I took the darkest moments of my life and turned them into entertainment – a gothic sexy movie with a black heart and sharp tongue! It also represents a quantum leap for the industry: the fact that we made profit before we even started filming is an incredible achievement and shows that Nebula’s strategy of trusting artists to lead the way is a winning one.”

Dracula’s Ex-Girlfriend is described as follows: “Two former rivals reconnect over drinks and a quick bite. One is compulsively running through men and can’t kick the habit of drinking their blood, and the other is working through her trauma and settling down with a new career in monster counseling. Things get a little uncomfortable when the conversation turns to the same toxic lover that connected them — Count Dracula.”

Dracula’s Ex-Girlfriend hits Nebula on September 13, 2024 and what a perfect way to bring in spooky season! Unpack relationship problems with Dracula’s exes.

