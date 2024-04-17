Dr. Pepper and Dr. Pepper Zero Creamy Coconut flavors
Here’s When the Limited-Time Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut Flavor Arrives in Stores

Rachel Ulatowski
Published: Apr 17, 2024 04:39 pm

Dr. Pepper announced it is introducing a new Creamy Coconut flavor, and consumers are bound to be curious when it will hit grocery shelves.

Dr. Pepper has been sold in the United States since 1904, but it was only in the past two decades that it started to expand its variations beyond regular Dr. Pepper and Diet Dr. Pepper. In the early 2000s, it started introducing flavors like Dr. Pepper Cherry Vanilla and Dr. Pepper Berries and Cream. More recently, it hopped on the growing “dirty soda” trend by partnering with Coffee Mate to introduce a Dirty Soda Coconut Lime Flavored Creamer meant to be mixed with Dr. Pepper.

The dirty soda trend has garnered mixed reviews from consumers but has continued rising due to TikTok. A dirty soda is basically soda mixed with either flavored coffee creamers, syrups, or both. They first gained traction in Utah through the dirty soda chain Swig but quickly started spreading throughout the U.S. after becoming a TikTok trend in 2022. Coconut-flavored coffee creamer and lime mixed with Coke or Dr. Pepper are among the most popular dirty soda formulas. Hence, Dr. Pepper’s Coffee Mate product received much interest. However, what if consumers could get that creamy coconut flavor without having to buy Dr. Pepper and Coffee Mates separately?

When does Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut come out?

Dr. Pepper teased the release of its new flavor on X. The X post noted that Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut, which “tastes like summer,” is coming to stores soon for a limited time. The caption was paired with an image of the new flavor, which comes in both Dr. Pepper and Dr. Pepper Zero Sugar.

Consumers won’t have to wait long to try the flavor, as USA Today reports, it will arrive in U.S. stores on May 1 and remain until the end of July. According to the brand, the new flavor is the only “coconut-cream flavored dark soda on the market.” The new drinks will be sold in 12oz 12-packs and 20oz bottles. While there are and have been a lot of vanilla cream or cherry cream flavors on the markets for dark sodas, it’s true that coconut cream is a pretty rare flavor soda to find in the United States. Instead of having to take the time to make a dirty soda, consumers will be able to simply crack open a Dr. Pepper Creamy Coconut.

Of course, it remains to be seen if the soda will be as creamy or the flavor as strong as dirty sodas with coconut coffee creamer. Sometimes, added soda flavors can be so subtle that it’s hard to distinguish them from regular soda, especially since Dr. Pepper has such a distinct and strong flavor. However, true coconut fans will likely be interested in at least taste-testing the limited-time item.

Rachel Ulatowski
Rachel Ulatowski is an SEO writer for The Mary Sue, who frequently covers DC, Marvel, Star Wars, YA literature, celebrity news, and coming-of-age films. She has over two years of experience in the digital media and entertainment industry, and her works can also be found on Screen Rant and Tell-Tale TV. She enjoys running, reading, snarking on YouTube personalities, and working on her future novel when she's not writing professionally. You can find more of her writing on Twitter at @RachelUlatowski.