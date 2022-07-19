Longtime wellness grifter and current senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz went on Fox News Monday to try to explain why it’s actually a good thing that his campaign is going terribly and no one will give him money.

As of now, Oz has raised only $1.1 million for his campaign. Even after loaning himself another $2.2 million, that’s still far short of the $9.9 million his Democratic opponent John Fetterman has raised almost entirely through small donations, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Laura Ingraham asked Oz why Fetterman has so much more cash on hand than he does and Oz’s response was a bizarre one.

“The Democrats have very cleverly taken all of these issues that have come up over the summer―the Dodd decision, the concerns about guns―and they use these as excuses to raise money from the Democratic loyalists. Interestingly, when Republicans get mad, we go out and mow the lawn. Democrats, when they get mad, donate money to their party.”

Ingraham: He has five times as much cash on hand as you do, is that correct? Why is that?

Oz: The Democrats have very cleverly taken all these issues that have come up over the Summer and they’ve used these as excuses to raise money pic.twitter.com/30uggx3Onk — Acyn (@Acyn) July 19, 2022

First of all, Dobbs is the Supreme Court case that overturned Roe v Wade. “Dodd” is … nothing.

More importantly, though, and much more telling about his obvious lack of humanity, is the fact that Oz dismisses things like seeing 19 elementary school students and two teachers die (just to name one of the more than 300 mass shootings we’ve seen this year), as well as the loss of constitutional protections for reproductive freedoms, as “excuses.”

I actually do not disagree with Oz that it is infuriating to see Democratic lawmakers and candidates use things like the Dobbs decision to fundraise for November elections, as if every day between now and then isn’t a crisis. But that does not mean that these issues aren’t genuinely important to us and Democratic politicians aren’t “clever” to recognize that. Oz comes off as resentful that Democrats have this fear and anger to tap into with their base but if things like bodily autonomy and mass shootings aren’t issues that he can use to connect with voters, well, that seems like the Republican party is telling on themselves there.

This is a much less important aside, but it will never not be hilarious to see billionaire Dr. Oz try to convince us he’s a regular man of the people. Which one of his multiple mansions does he want us to believe is where he has ever even touched a lawn mower? (I mean, probably not the one in Pennsylvania, where he’s running for office but reportedly does not actually live.)

(image: Slaven Vlasic/Getty Images for Advertising Week New York)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]