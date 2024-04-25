An AI-generated Conor McGregor in the fake 'Popeye' movie trailer
Category:
Movies

Don’t Worry, Conor McGregor Popeye Isn’t Real. He Can’t Hurt You.

Image of Charlotte Simmons
Charlotte Simmons
|
Published: Apr 25, 2024 11:55 am

Of all the doggedly unhinged concoctions that could come out of this dystopian meme hell society on the precipice of a bloated, public domain-enabled, AI-abusing content influx, a live-action Popeye movie starring Conor McGregor is quite the bowl of seafood chowder.

Recommended Videos

It would be, anyway, if it were actually real.

Is Conor McGregor starring in a Popeye movie?

For those of you who still haven’t somehow clued in, no, McGregor won’t be putting his spin on the beloved, spinach-munching cartoon sailor at any point in the foreseeable future, as the trailer above for Popeye the Sailor Man is a fake one.

The trailer comes out of KH Studio, a channel known for dreaming up concept trailers for non-existent movies and posting them online. It isn’t shy about what these videos actually are, either, so any bamboozling that has gone on as a result of this trailer is entirely the result of reckless naivety.

Those of us who tuned in to Doug Liman’s reimagined Road House movie—which featured McGregor as Knox, one of the film’s antagonists—know that at least part of this trailer was lifted directly from the Jake Gyllenhaal-led action thriller. The uncanny closeup of McGregor, meanwhile, is almost certainly the result of some sort of AI software, which if I had to guess, also had a hand in creating the dialogue soundbites.

In any case, it’s clear that KH Studio had an absolute blast dreaming this one up, even going as far as suggesting that Taika Waititi would be pulling the hypothetical directorial strings, a suggestion that evokes a curiosity drenched in a degree of morbidity that I wasn’t aware existed up until now.

Luckily, those aren’t depths I need to contend with right now, because Taika Waititi is not directing a Conor McGregor-led Popeye movie, nor does a Conor McGregor-led Popeye movie exist. Carry on.

(featured image: KH Studio)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Why Is Everyone Suddenly Talking About ‘Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe’?
Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe
Category: Movies
Movies
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Talking About ‘Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 25, 2024
Read Article We Asked the Cast and Crew of ‘Abigail’ About a Musical and They Came Prepared!
Alisha Weir as Abigail in Abigail, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
Category: Movies
Movies
We Asked the Cast and Crew of ‘Abigail’ About a Musical and They Came Prepared!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Zendaya Really Shouldn’t Have To Explain Kissing Scenes Are Part of Her Job
Zendaya poses at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Category: Movies
Movies
Zendaya Really Shouldn’t Have To Explain Kissing Scenes Are Part of Her Job
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Suggests a Wider Enterprise Of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps in 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Suggests a Wider Enterprise Of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 24, 2024
Read Article All Quentin Tarantino Movies Ranked Worst to Best
Uma Thurman wears a sword and points a gun in "Kill Bill vol 2"
Category: Movies
Movies
All Quentin Tarantino Movies Ranked Worst to Best
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Why Is Everyone Suddenly Talking About ‘Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe’?
Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe
Category: Movies
Movies
Why Is Everyone Suddenly Talking About ‘Deadpool Kills The Marvel Universe’?
Evan Tiwari Evan Tiwari Apr 25, 2024
Read Article We Asked the Cast and Crew of ‘Abigail’ About a Musical and They Came Prepared!
Alisha Weir as Abigail in Abigail, directed by Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett.
Category: Movies
Movies
We Asked the Cast and Crew of ‘Abigail’ About a Musical and They Came Prepared!
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 25, 2024
Read Article Zendaya Really Shouldn’t Have To Explain Kissing Scenes Are Part of Her Job
Zendaya poses at the 29th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards
Category: Movies
Movies
Zendaya Really Shouldn’t Have To Explain Kissing Scenes Are Part of Her Job
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 24, 2024
Read Article ‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Suggests a Wider Enterprise Of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Henry Cavill as Gus March-Phillipps in 'The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare’ Suggests a Wider Enterprise Of Ungentlemanly Warfare
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 24, 2024
Read Article All Quentin Tarantino Movies Ranked Worst to Best
Uma Thurman wears a sword and points a gun in "Kill Bill vol 2"
Category: Movies
Movies
All Quentin Tarantino Movies Ranked Worst to Best
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 24, 2024
Author
Charlotte Simmons