Fires have decimated the island of Maui and you might think that people would want to take a moment to do some self-reflection about their actions and how they impact those affected by such devastation, but apparently not! Some people will choose to surprise you and still act horrifically.

Nearly 100 people have been declared dead in the fires that destroyed part of the island, and that number is sure to keep rising. Many have been urging tourists to cancel their trips and to donate the money they were going to spend on vacation in Hawaii to help those hurt by the fires.

It has gotten to the point where native Hawaiian actor Jason Momoa has used his platform to share resources to donate and has asked that people not visit Maui right now. Those of us who do not live there are not needed at this time and the resources should be going to those hurt by the fire to help rebuild their homes and lives.

“Do not convince yourself that your presence is needed on an island that is suffering this deeply,” Momoa wrote.

So tell me then why Paris Hilton thought this was a perfect time to visit the island? According to a “source” close to Hilton speaking to People, Hilton chose not to cancel her family’s planned vacation to Lahaina, a city completely devastated by the wildfires. Instead, she tried to pass this off as an attempt to be helpful.

“It was initially a planned family trip, and she has been traveling to Maui since she was born. She has many friends and family there and it’s a second home for her,” the source said. “Her uncle’s restaurant in Lahaina burned down, so they decided to shorten their trip and go to see their family and help where they could. When they arrived, they gathered supplies, donated to the local shelters and people in need and made significant contributions.”

Sure except that that is exactly the opposite of what is being asked of people right now. You’re not needed there. Donate and spread the word.

You don’t need a vacation right now

The Hawaii Tourism Authority urged tourists not to come, no matter how much money you have or how long you’ve been visiting Hawaii as a rich heiress. “In the days and weeks ahead, our collective resources and attention must be focused on the recovery of residents and communities that were forced to evacuate their homes and businesses,” the HTA said last week. “Visitors who have travel plans to West Maui in the coming weeks are encouraged to consider rescheduling their travel plans for a later time.”

Hilton did share resources on her Instagram where her followers could donate—after the Daily Mail published paparazzi photos of her vacationing at a resort just 30 miles from Lahaina.

Posting two resources to her story after getting outed by the paparazzi when the HTA asked no one to come to West Maui (so technically where Hilton is staying is South Maui but this is still not the time to visit) is such a shallow hand-wave that shows a lack of care about the people of Hawaii.

