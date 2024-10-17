Donald Trump’s Madison Square Garden rally may not be as ‘yuge’ as he wants it to be

President Donald Trump is planning a ‘yuge’ rally in New York’s Madison Square Garden on October 27, 2024. Many fans intend to “attend,” but none of them are MAGA-aligned.

Online a lot of people on the left are buying tickets, and encouraging others to do so, to Trump’s Madison Square Garden event. George Conway sarcastically encouraged his following on Twitter “not to miss” former President Trump’s rally on Madison Square Garden. Conway’s tweet included the signup link for the Trump rally—the registration only permits two tickets per phone number. Registering for the rally is free.

Funnily enough, the fake rallygoers are already coming up with excuses for their intended absences. One wrote on Twitter, “Hopefully, traffic from Arizona to NY doesn’t get too bad.” Meanwhile, another user pointed out that it would be “terrible” if everybody who booked two seats isn’t able to go. Registering for the rally is free. It also wouldn’t take more than a couple of minutes to do so.

Oops, looks like I've registered for 2 tickets for the trump rally in New York City!



I sure hope I'm able to attend, because if not, those will be 2 more empty seats at his rally. And if everyone did that, wouldn't it be just terrible!



You totally shouldn't take the two… https://t.co/QbhkH4Qocn pic.twitter.com/Y271uA0MAD — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) October 15, 2024

Swifties are getting in on the action

Fans of Taylor Swift, known as Swifties, have also gotten in on the action, and it’s not the first time. Swifties from Argentina united to protest against President-elect Javier Milei before. Swift has also encouraged her fans to vote in the past. Interrupting a Trump rally seems to be an easier feat for passionate fans. Another Twitter user even suggested that Swifties could sing Taylor Swift’s songs in the middle of Trump’s speeches. It would be equally hilarious if Swifties wore Eras Tour shirts and outnumbered the MAGA hat-wearers in the venue.

It would really just be terrible if the Swifties reserved all the tickets for Trump’s Madison Square Garden Rally…and then showed up to protest outside wearing their Eras Tour outfits. — Kit Williamson (@kitwilliamson) October 10, 2024

While this would be a fun way to protest, it may be ineffective. According to reports, the event is “not properly ticketed.” It means that the booking doesn’t matter—if there’s still room, the organizers would still let people in.

There are several better ways to protest, but the best method is to show up on election day and vote for the right candidate.

