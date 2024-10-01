Donald Trump’s latest campaign strategy? Call Kamala Harris ‘mentally impaired’

Former President Donald Trump and his followers are no strangers to insulting the Vice President, but he managed to go lower with his latest affront.

Recommended Videos

“Joe Biden became mentally impaired,” Trump said. “Kamala was born that way. […] And if you think about it, only a mentally disabled person could allow this to happen to our country.” Trump must have forgotten that he’s not just writing a rant on his Truth Social account. Rather, he delivered the comments in front of his supporters at a rally in Wisconsin. This wasn’t the only disparaging statement from Trump. Prior to insulting Harris, Trump talked about how those who crossed the US-Mexico border were “poisoning the blood” of the country.

This is just getting to be too much. An already pathetic being stoops to even lower lows. Sad that so many in this country are ok with this, accept it, champion it and will vote for it. — Chris (@technical1tch) September 28, 2024

“She’s letting in people who will walk in your house, break into your door, and they’ll do anything they want. These people are animals.” It’s hard to tell which is worse—Trump’s ableist sentiments or his outright fearmongering about immigrants. To clarify, there’s nothing wrong with neurodivergent people, and immigrants aren’t cut from the same cloth. What is disturbing is that Trump thinks it’s an insult to be neurodivergent and that immigrants are violent. He’s been repeating the same inflammatory statements about immigrants throughout his campaign. Now he’s coming after neurodivergent people..

…And somewhere in a bar with a confederate flag on the wall, a drunk in a red cap is telling his buddies "She's mentally impaired, you know – she was born that way…".

And they will all nod in agreement.

It's a lie, it's a slander.

But it's worked.#TrumpIsUnfitForOffice https://t.co/rYksOfIGLb — Ross Clelland (@rnclelland) September 29, 2024

What Trump is engaging in isn’t just dirty name-calling. He’s actively causing paranoia among his followers and enraging the other camp. Trump doesn’t want people to think. He’s attempting to bring logic and discourse to a lower level in hopes that members of the other camp will stoop as low.

Reasonable people aren’t buying this rhetoric

For the MAGA crowd, it’s just another thing to laugh about. They’re praising Trump for making a comment even a third-grade bully can make. It works for those who think that the election is just a laughing matter.

These comments are unacceptable. This is no leader, and this is no example to set. The fact that he's in the running is embarrassing. — The Great Gig in the Sky (@thegreatgig8) September 28, 2024

Trump’s rhetoric has always been hateful and harmful. Thankfully, more people on social media aren’t falling for Trump’s old tricks. Many are still able to discern that this isn’t the type of speech that is fitting for someone running for public office.

As a MAGA American, from 2015—22, the ease with which I dehumanized those not aligned with us is something I am deeply remorseful other. People are undeserving of having their humanity wholly devalued.



Every time Trump makes an abhorrent statement, remember that the GOP… — Leaving MAGA/Rich Logis (@PerfectOurUnion) September 28, 2024

After all, Trump is the same figure who incited an insurrection. What matters is that voters are able to see through his tactics.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy